Doctor Who Found A New Home On Streaming, But I Still Have Questions

After being away for almost a year, the modern back catalog of Doctor Who is headed back to streaming. AMC+ has snagged the rights to 176 episodes of the beloved sci-fi series, and it'll be available as the summer arrives.

AMC+ announced it obtained the back catalog of the Time Lord's adventures from 2005 to 2022. Beginning June 11th, those looking to see the best Doctor Who episodes from those years can subscribe and stream these episodes and specials as much as they like for only $29.99 a year. As a fan, I'm happy to hear I'll be able to watch this in between other shows on the 2026 TV schedule, but I do have more questions.

Will AMC+ Eventually Get Access To Disney+'s Collection Of Episodes?

As impressive as this collection of episodes is, it's still missing some pivotal entries in the Doctor Who library. Notably, there's no mention of the 60th anniversary specials featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, or any of Ncuti Gatwa's run as The Doctor. Presumably, AMC+ didn't get the rights to those yet, and they'll remain available with a Disney+ subscription until we hear otherwise.

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I'm hoping eventually the rights will expire, and AMC+ can pick it up, but we'll have to wait and enjoy the runs of Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker in the meantime.

Where Will People In The United States Watch The Upcoming Christmas Special?

AMC+'s announcement says nothing of the 2026 Christmas special, or other new episodes of Doctor Who to come. We already know that the BBC parted ways with Disney+, so the episodes won't be airing there. Is it possible another announcement is on the way, or is another player in the mix?

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That's the million-dollar question I have, and a major factor in whether I'd want to subscribe to AMC+ long-term. I do love old episodes of Doctor Who, but I ultimately am going to sign up for whatever service gives me the new episodes.

I'm optimistic that, maybe, the BBC will ultimately partner with AMC+ to be its first-run partner for Doctor Who, and that an announcement will come closer to the release of the Christmas episode. With so many unanswered questions about what's in store for the future of the franchise, it would be nice to get some confirmation that we'll have an official way to watch the Christmas special.

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AMC+: Plans starting at $6.99/month

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Doctor Who will return with a new episode around Christmas 2026, but we still don't have any solid details on it just yet. I'm hoping that changes by the time summer arrives, because I'd love at least a trailer to help give us some clarity on what to expect.