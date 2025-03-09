Dolores Hilariously Calls Out Below Deck’s Kate For Ruining The Traitors Experience, And Yup, This Sounds Like Something She’d Do

You ever wonder what The Traitors contestants do when they go to bed/ leave the castle every night? Well, it turns out the answer is not change the channels on the TV in their rooms with a remote control like normal faithfuls. Apparently that used to be a thing but good old Kate Chastain (allegedly) ruined that for everyone.

Earlier this month, Traitors Season 3 cast member and Real Housewives legend Dolores Catania, who had an up and down season, was at a live event aptly titled Virtual Reali-Tea, when the subject of communication came up. According to Page Six, she did not hold back and passed along a story she heard about Kate and how it cost everyone remote control privileges.

Apparently the Below Deck star figured out how to communicate with her friends/ the outside world via YouTube while they were in Scotland, and once the producers found out, they instilled new rules to prevent that from happening. Here’s a portion of her quote…

I heard Kate Chastain learned how to talk to her friends with the clicker and so they took it away from everyone… You could go on YouTube with the remote. So [now] no one gets a remote!

Now, we should obviously go ahead and say out loud that Kate hasn’t confessed to this subterfuge, nor have the producers admitted this happened. So, for right now, this should be treated as merely a story Dolores heard about Kate, but let’s be honest, this feels like something Kate would do. I mean, does this look like the face of a bored woman who would get up to some shenanigans if she was left alone in a hotel room in Scotland? Yes, it does…

(Image credit: Peacock and The Traitors)

Chastain, of course, appeared on both the first and second seasons of the United States’ version of The Traitors. She also made a surprise guest appearance earlier this year in Season three alongside fellow veteran Parvati Shallow in what can only be described as a flimsy excuse to get them some screentime. So, clearly the producers aren’t mad at Chastain for whatever allegedly happened with this remote situation, and clearly they aren’t having any trouble in getting people to go to Scotland, even if they aren’t offering great in-room entertainment options.

In fact, The Traitors has sneakily gone from being some random reality competition show into arguably the show reality legends want to be on most right now, at least apart from Survivor 50. It feels like we can’t go a few weeks without some new reality legend pitching themselves for a future season, and fans, who are growing by the season, have even taken to fantasy casting future versions way in advance. There’s still some rule tweaks and minor changes the show needs to make, but from an interest standpoint, it’s obvious most of the absolute top draws from Survivor, Real Housewives, The Challenge, Big Brother and various other Bravo and Netflix reality shows want to take part.

As for whether we’ll see Kate again, given producers have found a way to work her into all three seasons, I’m going to guess she’s all but guaranteed if they ever do an all-stars version. Fingers crossed they get the remote situation figured out by then.