The Traitors Season 3 Finale Was Stunning After Meh Game Play Last Season, But I Still Can't Believe One Contestant Won

In just a few short years The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows out there. While some people had to figure out how to stream The Traitors Season 3, those with a Peacock subscription ate up every new episode and twist of the game. And while the season finale made up for some of the season's messy gameplay, I can't believe one person specifically won the game: Dolores Catania.

Prior to her appearing as part of The Traitors Season 3 cast list, Dolores was high on my list of Housewives who I thought could be great on the show. Unfortunately, the RHONJ fan favorite failed to meet my expectations, and consistently made pointless votes at The Round Table. So I am really shocked that in the end she was one of the four victorious Faithful who took home the prize pot.

For entire weeks of The Traitors episodes, Dolores threw her vote away, aiming at the likes of Tom Sandoval and Ivar Mountbatten. This was especially frustrating as the numbers got smaller, and every vote mattered in order to actually eliminate someone. While Dolo was able to finally target a Traitor in the final Round Tale against Britney, it was too little too late for me.

What Happened In The Season 3 Finale

After the penultimate episode of the season left Danielle's fate in the air with a cliffhanger, it was revealed that Britney did (once again) betray her fellow Big Brother player and voted her to be banished. And after Danielle left, there was the question of whether or not there was one more Traitor among them.

The cast pointed their suspicions on Britney at the final Round Table, successfully voting out the final Traitor (although they didn't know if they picked correctly or not). From there the final fire ceremony took place, and the remaining four contestants decided to trust each other. And just like that, the Faithful won again, with the prize money being split between Gabby, Dylan, Dolores, and Ivar.

I'm not alone in disbelief that Catania ended up somehow winning The Traitors despite almost never voting for the right person. Fans sounded off on Twitter with funny memes, like this one assessing the four winners.

Out of the four winning Faithful, Gabby and Dylan by far had the best game play and strategy. Despite being at odds early in the game, they were able to squash the beef and work together in order to ensure they were victorious. And voting-wise, they were on the right side of history for most of the big Traitor eliminations.

Dolores has definitely been taking some heat online for the gameplay in The Traitors, despite being a beloved Bravolebrity. That's why there's been so many memes about her voting history, including this Tweet.

Dolores being able to win The Traitors despite her confounding gameplay throughout Season 3 is just one reason why the Peacock series continues to be so wildly entertaining. Every season is so different depending on who is cast, and how the group dynamics ultimately play out. Her poor voting record made her not seem threatening enough to be murdered, and her name rarely came up at the Round Tale (mostly from Sandoval). And all it took was for her to get to the end with the right people to take home a share of the prize money.

While now we have to deal with the long wait between seasons, Peacock luckily dropped the newest installment of The Traitors UK. So those of us who are addicted to the murderous mayhem don't have to stop cold turkey.