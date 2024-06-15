I'm Really Excited About The Traitors Season 3 Cast But I'm Especially Excited About These Cast Members

It wasn’t too long ago that I watched The Traitors Season 2 finale. But, I am already really excited about The Traitors Season 3 (which you can watch on one of the best streaming services with your Peacock subscription). The second season gave us so many iconic moments and an amazing cast. It will be hard for the upcoming season to top the second one, but The Traitors Season 3 cast might at least compete with it.

There are so many exciting additions, especially for reality TV show fans. We have more Big Brother and Survivor legends, many Bravo stars, and a few others from various reality shows and their associations with famous people . I am hoping that the entire cast delivers messy reality TV fun. I also want plenty of strategy, compelling gameplay, and meme-able moments.

Nevertheless, there are a few Traitors Season 3 cast members that I am really looking forward to seeing on the show. Let’s discuss them.

(Image credit: CBS)

Danielle Reyes

As someone who has basically seen every season of Big Brother and its spin-offs, including Reindeer Games, I am so excited to see Danielle Reyes appear on The Traitors. Danielle is one of the all-time great BB players. She first made her debut in Season 3. Then she appeared on Big Brother 7: All-Stars. In 2023, she returned to the house to play Reindeer Games.

Despite nearly two decades since she last appeared on the CBS hit, she was just as entertaining on Big Brother: Reindeer Games as in her previous appearances. Therefore, I am confident that Danielle will be one of the breakout stars of The Traitors Season 3. Even if she’s voted out during the first episode, she will have a memorable appearance. I just hope she’s not a Traitor, because Danielle would be a great Faithful. I also worry that if she’s a Traitor, people will suspect her immediately because of her reputation with Big Brother. I just want her on The Traitors until the end.

(Image credit: CBS)

Britney Haynes

Britney Haynes is a Big Brother MVP in terms of entertainment. She may be the funniest Big Brother player of all time. She first appeared on the show during Season 12, then returned for 14 and Reindeer Games. I have always liked Britney but Reindeer Games reminded me how much I love her.

She will have some of the best lines on The Traitors. I believe the fans of the show will adore her just as much as they did Phaedra Parks on The Traitors Season 2. Britney will be confessional gold. She is one of the few cast members that I think would be good as either a Traitor or a Faithful. She's savvy enough to do well in both roles.

Danielle and Britney had some beef during their time on Reindeer Games that seemingly carried on after filming ended, so I wonder how the drama affects how they interact in The Traitors Season 3. Some of Season 2 cast came in with issues from real life and previous shows, but they squashed these tensions and worked together in the game. Even betrayals made during The Traitors Season 2 were let go by the end of the season.

I hope Britney and Danielle have a similar trajectory in the third season. Let the issues from Reindeer Games stay in the past. I want to see these Big Brother legends work together to figure out the Traitors and win some money. They both deserve it. The Traitors Season 3 could mend their relationship and give us a glorious double win with them.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Bob The Drag Queen

I don’t consider myself a RuPaul’s Drag Race superfan, but I have seen many seasons and some of the spinoff series. Therefore, I was excited to see Peppermint on The Traitors Season 2, but was equally as disappointed when she left the show first. It was heartbreaking and made me want to see more Drag Race stars there.

Bob the Drag Queen was at the top of my list of who I wanted to see from RuPaul’s Drag Race on The Traitors Season 3. Bob appeared in the 8th season and also won it. She is such a hilarious queen. I remember her being one of the funniest contestants on the show. I imagine her clowning around and being a hilarious addition to The Traitors.

With Britney, Bob, and a few other contestants together, this could be one of the most laugh-out-loud seasons of The Traitors. I know comedy fans are going to love Bob the Drag Queen.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dylan Efron

Dylan Efron is the younger brother of Zac Efron. He appeared in some shots of a few episodes of Down to Earth with Zac Efron. I don’t know anything about Dylan, because he’s not in the public eye like his brother, so he will be one of the contestants I have the least knowledge about going into The Traitors Season 3. I adore Claim to Fame , so I have a slight fascination with relatives of celebrities. Therefore, my excitement about Dylan comes from my curiosity about him.

I want to know how Dylan’s personality translates to reality TV. Will he become a breakout star? Will he fade into the background? How will the other contestants treat him because of his lack of reality TV experience? I am also just interested in his personality and maybe hearing one or two stories about Zac.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is an actress, reality TV star, and real estate agent. Many may recognize her from Selling Sunset, however, I don’t watch that show, so I have no knowledge of her personality in the series. But, I used to love soap operas and the main shows I watched were All My Children, Days of Our Lives, and Passions. I remember Chrishell mostly from her role on All My Children. I saw some of her appearances on Days of Our Lives, but I had basically stopped watching soap operas when she joined the series.

Because I loved AMC so much, I have vaguely followed her personal and professional life. I have also cheered for her success. I will probably never watch Selling Sunset, so The Traitors allows me to see Chrishell’s personality in a reality TV format. I have no clue whether she’ll be likable, the villain, or have another reality TV standard role. It’s exciting to finally watch her on a reality show.