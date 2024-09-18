Mama Donna Kelce Won't Be In Just One Hallmark Movie This Year. As A Christmas Movie Fan, I Am Pumped

It’s right about that time for the Fall TV schedule to get hit with an avalanche of upcoming Christmas movies and TV specials, and viewers will no doubt get to see all of our expected favorites like Lacey Chabert and Bethany Joy Lenz. In particular, Hallmark’s upcoming movie schedule will be as stuffed as a holiday turkey with snow-covered feel-goodery. And pop culture queen-on-the-rise Donna Kelce will appear in not just one TV movie, but two of them (so far).

With both of her NFL superstar sons expanding their lucrative careers outside the scope of pro football — Travis Kelce is set to host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and co-star in a Ryan Murphy horror series , for example — Mama Kelce definitely isn’t just resting on her laurels. Here’s the latest on both of her upcoming Hallmark projects.

Movie #1: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

First announced back in June 2024, around four months after Travis Kelce helped his Kansas City Chiefs win their second consecutive Super Bowl, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story will obviously be focused on a football-adjacent romance set in Kansas City. That said, it will not be a direct dramatization of Kelce’s highly publicized courtship with Taylor Swift , and will instead follow a completely fictional couple.

The film stars Hunter King as Alana, a Chiefs megafan in a family full of them, who attempts to earn the contest-based distinction of “Fan of the Year,” a project being overseen by Tyler Hines’ Derrick. Things go awry when Alana’s grandfather loses his lucky hat, and she comes close to fumbling her Christmas spirit.

Rather than playing herself, Donna Kelce will be taking on the role of a barbecue restaurant manager who no doubt has an opinion or two about the home team. It’s not clear just yet what her character’s name is, but we’re hoping for a clever nod.

The film will also feature appearances from Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and an assortment of actual NFL players, including Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trey Smith and George Karlaftis. As well as Jenna Bush Hager, Diedrich Bader, Catrick Mahomes and more.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Movie #2: Christmas On Call

While the Hallmark project noted above was revealed earlier in the summer, it's only more recently that we’ve learned about Mama Kelce’s next foray into Hallmark holiday fare. Considering the first film is so squarely centered on Kansas City, it only makes sense that her follow-up cameo will take place in a feature set in Philadelphia.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Titled Christmas on Call, this particular flick will star Will Trent’s Ser’Darius Blain as an EMT and mega-fan of the Philadelphia Eagles who welcomes new ER doc Hannah (Sara Canning) and helps her get used to living in the city. Similar to her food-related role in Holiday Touchdown, Kelce’s cameo will take place in a cheesesteak joint where her jersey-wearing character makes sure to tell Hannah to eat it “whiz wit.”

Not only will Christmas on Call honor the hardworking First Responders working in Philly, but it’ll also feature another Kelce appearance of sorts. The project will feature the song “Santa Drives an Astrovan,” as performed by The Philly Specials — a group formed by Eagles players Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, as well as the now-retired Jason Kelce — and Mt. Joy. The song is part of a charity effort for the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which will receive proceeds from the upcoming album release A Philly Special Christmas Party.

No word on whether Mama Kelce will be offering her own vocal stylings to the album, or if she’s sticking with Hallmark movies for the time being.