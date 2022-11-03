Don't Worry Darling Streaming: When And Where You Can Watch The Florence Pugh Movie Online

It seems like it was just yesterday we were reading countless behind-the-scenes reports about the making of Don’t Worry Darling, which was followed by round after round of drama from the rollout of the one of the biggest fall 2022 movies. Although it’s only been a little more than a month since Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles debuted at number one at the box office, the movie will soon be coming to one of the major streaming services.

If you missed this drama the first time around for one reason or another, or maybe you want to watch it again from the comfort of your home, stick around, because we’re about to break down when and where you will be able to watch Don’t Worry Darling streaming.

When And Where You Can Watch Don’t Worry Darling Streaming

Considering Don’t Worry Darling was released by Warner Bros. Pictures, it was all but guaranteed the 2022 movie would be available for anyone with an HBO Max subscription at some point in time; yet the question remained: when would it be available on the streaming platform. That mystery has since been solved, as Don’t Worry Darling will begin streaming November 7th on HBO Max. There’s no telling how long it will call the streamer home, so you probably want to act fast once it arrives in early November.

Stream Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max starting November 7th. (opens in new tab)

Are There Other Ways To Watch Don’t Worry Darling?

But, what if you don’t have HBO Max or you would like to own Don’t Worry Darling so you don’t lose access to it if it moves to another streaming service in the future? Well, don’t worry, because you can buy (and rent) a digital copy of the movie right now on services like Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, and more.

Rent (or buy) Don’t Worry Darling on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Those who prefer to take the physical media route and want to hold out until Don’t Worry Darling comes out on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K are in luck, as Olivia Wilde’s thriller is set to be released on November 29th. Although the physical release is still a few weeks out, you can preorder a copy now.

Preorder Don’t Worry Darling on Blu-ray. (opens in new tab)

If You’ve Already Watched Don’t Worry Darling…

If you’ve already watched Don’t Worry Darling, stick around, because CinemaBlend has a ton of articles written about the film that cover just about every aspect of the movie.

First, there’s Eric Eisenberg’s Don’t Worry Darling review where he pointed out that Wilde’s second directorial effort is full of metaphor and symbolism, but lacks substantial mystery and momentum while also drawing attention to the film’s big twist. There is also a roundup of reviews to check out if you want to see how other critics viewed the movie. If you want to make sense of how things shook out in the film, never fear, because we have a full breakdown of the Don’t Worry Darling ending.

Don’t Worry Darling will be available to stream on HBO Max starting November 7th. While you wait, make sure to check out some of the best HBO Max movies available right now.