Dragon Ball Z's Spinoff Daima Is Officially Available In English, And I Think Fans Should Be Watching For One Major Reason

The 2025 TV schedule is here and, while Dragon Ball Daima premiered in 2024, there's a new reason for fans of Dragon Ball Z and DB in general to put it on their watch list. The English dub of the spinoff series has finally arrived by way of Crunchyroll! And, even if you haven't watched Goku and his friends in a long time, you really should. In fact, one major reason alone makes this particular anime offering worth the watch.

Shortly after the premiere, I wrote a plea for anime fans to watch Dragon Ball Daima, and CinemaBlend's Phillip Sledge shared his thoughts as well. Having already watched a good chunk of the Japanese version with subtitles, I can now name another reason why this show is so great, so let's discuss why this is a must-watch for any fan of the series who may be staying away for one reason or another.

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Why Dragon Ball Daima Is A Must-Watch For DBZ Fans

I tuned into Daima because, even as a middle-aged man, I still have a soft spot for the cool Z fighters I grew up watching. I wasn't sure I was on board to watch yet another spinoff in which Goku is turned into a child, especially after Dragon Ball GT did just about everything I thought someone could do with that concept. Still, I stuck with it and eventually realized one key thing that had me hooked.

I watched a lot of anime in 2024, and I even finished watching DB Super after lapsing on watching years before. Beyond the fact that I still believe Goku would beat Superman in a fight, one thing that stood out to me was how bare-bones the animation is compared to other anime today. I think it's partially intentional, perhaps for fans used to the art style of DBZ, but anime has evolved far beyond the style used in the '90s.

Daima feels like an actual step forward into the 21st century for the storied franchise, and it shows in every animated fight sequence I've seen so far. The show plays a lot with perspectives and shows shots like over-the-shoulder views of Goku when he fights. It's one of those elements you don't think about until you see it and, now, I can't get enough of it. So those who'd love to see the what I'd say is the most visually stunning Dragon Ball entry, you should really tune in.

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

How To Watch Dragon Ball Daima Dubbed On Streaming

While Dragon Ball Daima is available with a Netflix subscription, the English dub of the first episode is currently just available on Crunchyroll. It's possible, however, that the dub will hit Netflix on a week delay as was the case with previously shared anime releases and will continue to be a week behind the weekly new dubbed episodes on Crunchyroll.

All of this said, those who want to watch the dub first and as soon as it is available should pick up a subscription to the anime-centric streaming platform. Trust me, when you see the sweet animation that the DBZ spinoff has to offer, you'll be glad you did.

Dragon Ball Daima streams new episodes on Crunchyroll and Netflix on Fridays at 11:45 a.m. ET. While the series takes place before Super, there are already some exciting reveals that fans won't want to miss if they haven't checked it out yet.