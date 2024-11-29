The Ending Of Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy Is A Total Bait And Switch, But I'm Not Upset About It

Spoiler Warning! There are some major spoilers for Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy throughout this article. No, this is not a joke or another bait and switch.

I’m usually not a person who likes a “bait and switch” approach when I’m watching a movie or show, but I make an exception from time to time. And that was recently the case with Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy, an engaging (and sometimes enraging) documentary that is now available for anyone with a Netflix subscription .

Though not quite a true crime documentary , this 84-minute 2024 Netflix original follows ex-insiders of brands like Adidas, Amazon, and Apple as they share those little tricks that massive companies use to keep us engaged, keep us shopping, and keep us consuming. But, unlike so many other docs, the Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy ending has a twist that is equal parts maddening and brilliant, and I just have to talk about it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy Teases A 'Surprise,' But It's All Lies

At the very beginning of Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy, we’re introduced to “Sasha,” a computerized “personal assistant,” that guides the viewer through everything that goes down throughout the documentary. In addition to detailing the “five most important lessons in profit maximization,” this disembodied voice also teases a surprise for those who stay engaged throughout the various sections.

However, after making it to the end of the documentary that pulls back the curtain on some of the dirty secrets, tactics, and histories of online retailers, companies, and products I use on a daily basis, Sasha admits there was no surprise and that it was all just lies. But she does apologize in a segment that feels like something out of one of the best Black Mirror episodes .

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Whole Bait And Switch Ending Makes Perfect Sense

As I mentioned above, I’m usually not one who enjoys having the rug pulled from beneath my feet, but in the case of the Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy ending, the tactic makes total sense. Throughout the 2024 movie, we are shown time and time again that corporations want us to keep shopping, spending, and consuming, even if it's detrimental to our finances, lives, or the world around us. They do this with distractions that blind us from what’s really going on.

This isn’t me dogging on people for spending their hard-earned money because I’m right there with them. I’m there on Prime Day, Black Friday, and all the other holiday sales trying to find the best deals knowing full well what I’m giving up for the convenience and satisfaction of saving a few bucks.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'm Not Mad About It Because It Actually Made The Documentary Even Better

You know, I’m not mad about the doc pulling a bait and switch with its ending and there being no surprise at the end of the journey. In fact, I think it made the documentary better as a whole, even if it distracted me from some of the terrifying and troublesome revelations about modern society and our obsession with consuming.

I had a feeling there wasn’t going to be some magical surprise when the box opened in the final minutes of the documentary, and I’m honestly glad there wasn’t. If there had been some big prize for finishing, it would have gone against pretty much everything that happened the previous 80-plus minutes.

Overall, Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy is one the most unique and entertaining documentaries I’ve watched this year, and it gave me a lot to think about. Now I just can’t wait to see if any of those 2025 Netflix originals can top it next year.

Stream Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy on Netflix.