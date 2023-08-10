Euphoria Has Added Tributes To Angus Cloud On Max

Ever since it was announced that Euphoria star Angus Cloud passed away, tributes have been pouring in for the 25-year-old. His co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney were among those who showed their love for him, as well as his on-screen brother Javon Walton and Billie Eilish at Lollapalooza. Now, another tribute has been posted for him, one that will likely be a permanent one on Max.

An In Memorium title card has been added to the Season 1 and Season 2 premieres of Euphoria on the streamer, per The Wrap. With a picture of Angus Cloud, the card reads, “In memory of Angus Cloud, 1998 – 2023.” The actor portrayed Fezco on the HBO hit, and he quickly became a fan-favorite, especially in Season 2 when he had some memorable lines and a sweet storyline with Maude Apatow’s Lexie.

(Image credit: HBO/Max)

This isn’t the only tribute that HBO has done for Angus Cloud. Like many, the company took to social media to honor the actor, noting that he “was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family.” Whether or not the title card will be added to more episodes is unknown, but it’s sweet of HBO and Warner Bros. to add it in so quickly.

Angus Cloud died on July 31, and although a cause of death has not been released, TMZ reported that his mother made the 911 call for a possible overdose. The actor and his family recently buried his father, and it was reported that he was struggling afterward with it.

The entertainment world is still in mourning, and it’s going to be sad to watch Season 3 of Euphoria without Fez. The HBO hit's second season finale did end in a way that would give them a logical way to write off Fez. He was left bleeding in his house after a shootout and not being able to go to Lexie’s play. However, it's unclear how that will happen.

The upcoming third season of Euphoria has been pushed back multiple times, as it was first supposed to air sometime in 2024, then 2025, and now it’s looking more like 2026 with the strikes. How far they were into the scripts for Season 3 before the writers’ strike is unknown. It’s very likely that when Season 3 happens, there will be some sort of tribute for Cloud, whether it’s in-series or another title card.

Euphoria is one of the best teen dramas streaming, and for good reason, and the fact that they put a title card in tribute to Angus Cloud just days after his passing makes me love the show more. Fans can watch the first two seasons of the series now with a Max subscription to see the tributes to the actor, and his beloved performance.