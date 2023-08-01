Zendaya And Sydney Sweeney Pay Tribute To Euphoria Co-Star Angus Cloud Following His Death

Following Angus Cloud's death , his Euphoria castmates have taken to social media to show their love for their co-star and friend. Both Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney paid tribute to the late 25-year-old actor through heartfelt Instagram posts, joining the list of castmates and celebrities to show their love and appreciation for him.

Zendaya, took to Instagram to post about Cloud. The two shared many scenes in Euphoria as Rue and Fezco. Based on her post, it’s clear they had become close friends too. Using a beautiful black-and-white image of the actor, she wrote:

Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.

That “bright smile” the Dune: Part Two star mentioned in her caption is on full display in the photo she posted too.

While Euphoria is the reason Zendaya has two Emmys , the entire cast of the series has become beloved. As we mourn Angus Cloud’s passing it’s clear just how adored he was by his castmates from the critically acclaimed show as well as fans of the series.

Zendaya continued her post, showing love for his family by writing:

My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.

Along with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie on Euphoria, posted on Instagram about Angus Cloud's death. She uploaded a gallery of photos of them together, and wrote that this was "the hardest thing [she's] ever had to post."

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Many from the Euphoria cast took to social media over the last 24 hours to show their love for Cloud. The creator Sam Levinson released a statement for him, and his co-stars including Colman Domingo, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Storm Reid and more paid tribute to the Fezco actor.

Angus Cloud’s family confirmed his death at the age of 25 on July 31. They noted that his father didn’t pass away long ago, and his funeral was last week. The statement went on to say that the young actor “intensely struggled with this loss.” He also was “open about his battle with mental health,” the statement read, and his family explained that they hoped “his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone.”

We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Angus Cloud's family and friends during this difficult time.