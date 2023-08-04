Billie Eilish And Another Euphoria Star Pay Tribute To Angus Cloud After His Death At 25

Much of the entertainment world is in mourning following the surprise news that Euphoria star Angus Cloud has passed away. Many tributes to Cloud have been pouring in from fans and stars alike, including Cloud’s Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. Javon Walton, who portrays Ashtray the younger brother of Cloud’s Fez on the HBO hit, and pop star Billie Eilish are the latest to honor the actor.

Angus Cloud died at his family’s Oakland home earlier this week, and his death sent shockwaves across the world. Billie Eilish paid tribute to the star while taking the stage at Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago, singing “Never Felt So Alone,” the song she sings with Labrinth that was featured in the second season of Euphoria. PageSix reported that she concluded the song by saying, “RIP Angus Cloud, everybody,” which sent the crowd into cheers.

Javon Walton also recently paid tribute to his on-screen brother. Ashtray and Fezco were definitely close on, and their final scene together in the Euphoria Season 2 finale was as heartbreaking as ever as the brothers were part of a shootout. While Ashtray died, Fez was left bleeding, and no one knew what was going to happen, just that he missed Lexi’s play. The two were even closer off-screen, as Walton tells TMZ:

It's still, like, really early for me to talk about it. It’s somebody who meant a lot to me. He was just, like, the purest soul ever. Really, just such a genuine guy, and you don’t meet a lot of people like that out in the world. But it’s like all he wanted to do was see me thrive and see me succeed. He always checked up on me. He just meant a lot to me. To see him go like that, it really, really hurt, you know? He’ll be missed by many, many, many people. And he lived just a great legacy.

The Euphoria cast is seemingly like family, especially when it comes to Angus Cloud and Javon Walton’s relationship. While they may not have been brothers in real life, they acted like it. Fez and Ashtray were one of the best parts of Euphoria, and to know that their bond was even better behind the cameras makes it even better.

Due to the WGA writers’ strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, as well as Sam Levinson’s The Idol, the upcoming third season of Euphoria wasn’t able to start filming. Season 3 has reportedly been pushed back to 2026, but it’s unknown what that could look like now. With the strikes, there probably won’t be any talks until after they come to an end. For now, that likely isn’t on many people’s minds, though, as they continue grieving Angus Cloud’s tragic and unexpected death.

More tributes for Cloud will likely be pouring in from stars, but it won’t make it any easier for fans. The actor reportedly died just a week after burying his father, and he was struggling with the passing. A cause of death has yet to be released, but his mom called 911 to report a potential overdose. Euphoria is one of the best teen dramas currently streaming, and if it continues for Season 3, the series won’t be the same without Fez, and him and Lexi never getting their happy ending just hurts. Our condolences go out to Cloud’s family and loved ones.