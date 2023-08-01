Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Colman Domingo And More Pen Tributes To Angus Cloud

Every few yeas HBO releases a show that becomes a bonafide sensation, which catapults its cast into notoriety. Euphoria was definitely in that category, with series star Zendaya winning an Emmy in the process. Given the show's wild popularity, the star power of other actors have also risen like Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and Angus Cloud. Unfortunately fans and the cast/crew alike are currently mourning the loss of Cloud, who died at the young age of 25. And now Euphoria creator Sam Levinson as well as Colman Domingo and others have penned touching tributes to the late actor.

Angus Cloud got his big break starring as Fezco in both seasons of Euphoria. He quickly became a fan favorite character, thanks to his complicated sense of morality and warm heart. Cloud's passing was a shock to the public, leading to a ton of online discourse surrounding the young talent. Sam Levinson offered a statement to THR about this tragedy, saying:

There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.

Talk about touching. Angus Cloud died just a week after the passing of his father. The statement from his family didn't provide a reason for his death, but cited his struggles with depression and substance issues. Perhaps it's for this reason that he was able to give such a moving performance in Euphoria, which is also about those very real subjects.

Sam Levinson wasn't the only person from the Euphoria family to share their own memories when responding to Cloud's tragic passing. Actor Colman Domingo plays Rue's sponsor Ali in the acclaimed series, and shared an image of the cast on Instagram while addressing the death of his colleague. Check it out below:

A post shared by Colman Domingo (@kingofbingo) A photo posted by on

Another sweet tribute to a talent gone too soon. In the image we see the cast of Euphoria posing for a selfie, presumably at some event related to Season 2. The Fear The Walking Dead actor shared this image because it shows Angus Cloud smiling from ear to ear alongside his coworkers. While there's plenty of discussion about him struggling with depression, this shows the joy that also happened during Cloud's life.

Angus Cloud had a ton of scenes with Zendaya throughout Euphoria's first two seasons, but another one of his common scene partners was Javon "Wanna" Walton, aka Fezco's adopted brother Ashtray. Walton shared a sweet photo with his onscreen brother after Cloud passed, check it out below:

A post shared by Javon "Wanna" Walton (@onwardwanna) A photo posted by on

Plenty of Euphoria fans have been looking to the social media of the cast to see their reactions to Angus Cloud's death. While Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney haven't posted anything at the time of writing this article, other members of the all-star ensemble have. Case in point: Storm Reid who plays Rue's sister Gia. On her Instagram Story she posted one of Fez's sweeter scenes, with a short but powerful caption. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Aside from those within the Euphoria family, the internet is filled with reactions and tributes to Angus Cloud after his sudden death. Another notable name who took to Twitter is West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler, who honored Cloud while also encouraging her followers to not suffer form mental health issues in silence. As she put it:

please remember how loved you are.this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.there are reasons to stick around.and this world needs you.oh, angus. we celebrate you.July 31, 2023 See more

This is definitely a powerful message. When dealing with life's struggles it can often feel like the world is ending and you have on one. But Zegler wants people to know how loved and valued they are. This message is especially powerful given Cloud's passing and own mental health issues.

CinemaBlend's thoughts are with Angus Cloud's loved ones at this difficult time.