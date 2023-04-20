F. Murray Abraham Breaks His Silence Following News Of Mythic Quest Firing

By Riley Utley
published

The actor released a statement.

F. Murray Abraham standing by a car in Season 2 of Mythic Quest
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

F. Murray Abraham was reportedly fired from the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest last spring, however, a reason was not given at the time. It was later reported that the actor was asked to leave the series because of sexual misconduct complaints. Now, The White Lotus star has responded to the claims, releasing a statement about the allegations.

In a statement, via People, Abraham offered his apologies and wrote: 

This is a sincere and deeply felt apology. Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people.

His statement ended, with him writing:

I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.

More to come...

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso. 