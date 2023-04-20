F. Murray Abraham Breaks His Silence Following News Of Mythic Quest Firing

F. Murray Abraham was reportedly fired from the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest last spring, however, a reason was not given at the time. It was later reported that the actor was asked to leave the series because of sexual misconduct complaints. Now, The White Lotus star has responded to the claims, releasing a statement about the allegations.

In a statement, via People, Abraham offered his apologies and wrote:

This is a sincere and deeply felt apology. Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people.

His statement ended, with him writing:

I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.

More to come...