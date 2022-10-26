Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

When it comes to some of the best horror movies or the best fantasy movies, who is one of the first people you think of? For me, it’s always been Guillermo del Toro , an Academy Award winning director and screenwriter who has created some of the best films of the last twenty years, like Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and so many more. And now, he’s returned to television with the release of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

This show features eight different horror stories written and directed by different people, and also features an entirely new cast in every episode. With that much talent, it might be hard to figure out exactly where you might have seen them before. If you’re wondering “where have I seen that actor before?”, this is Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities cast and why they look so familiar.

Cabinet Of Curiosities – Lot 36

“Lot 36” is written by Regina Corrado and is based on a story by del Toro himself, and directed by Guillermo Navarro.

Tim Blake Nelson

Tim Blake Nelson has appeared in shows such as Watchmen, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidy, and the film, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, where he starred.

Elpidia Carrillo

Elpidia Carrillo has had a role on the popular TV series, Mayans M.C., but also had an appearance as Sonia on the hit teen drama, Euphoria , as well as a role in the original Predator film from 1987.

Demetrius Grosse

Demetrius Grosse has appeared in The Walking Dead universe show, Fear the Walking Dead, for several episodes, and has popped up in many TV shows like The Rookie, Swagger, Frontier, and more.

Sebastian Roché

Last for “Lot 36” is Sebastian Roché, an actor who is most known for his role in The Young Pope but has appeared in many big roles in shows such as The Man in the High Castle, Genius, The Originals, and more.

Cabinet Of Curiosities – Graveyard Rats

“Graveyard Rats” is based on a short story by Henry Kuttner, and directed by Vincenzo Natali.

David Hewlett

The only leading star of “Graveyard Rats” is David Hewlett, who has appeared in several movies and shows, such as The Shape of Water, SEE, and Stargate: Atlantis.

Cabinet Of Curiosities – The Autopsy

“The Autopsy” is based on a short story by Michael Shea and directed by David Prior.

F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham won the Academy Award for his role in the film, Amadeus, but has appeared in many other movies, including several Wes Anderson films , as well as Star Trek: Insurrection, Inside Llewyn Davis, and currently stars in the Apple TV+ series , Mythic Quest.

Glynn Turman

Glynn Turman has appeared in several movies and series. Most recently, in 2020, he had a role in Netflix’s film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and had had roles in shows such as Fargo and The Wire.

Luke Roberts

Last but not least for “The Autopsy” is Luke Roberts, who had a lead role in the show Ransom, as well as appearing in many episodes of Black Sails on Starz.

Cabinet Of Curiosities – The Outside

“The Outside” is based on a short story by Emily Carroll, a comic-book author, and is directed by Ana Lily Amirpour.

Kate Micucci

Kate Micucci has done a lot of voice roles for shows like Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? as well as American Dad!, and more. She also appeared in the film Flora & Ulysses, as well as the TV series, Mom.

Martin Starr

Martin Starr first came to prominence with his role in Freaks and Geeks, but then appeared in shows like Silicon Valley, Roswell, Revelations, Party Down, and many more. He also had a minor appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dan Stevens

The last big name for “The Outside” is Dan Stevens, who has been in shows like Gaslit, High Maintenance, Legion, Downtown Abbey, and more.

Cabinet Of Curiosities – Pickman’s Model

“Pickman’s Model” is based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft and directed by Keith Thomas.

Ben Barnes

Most recently, in 2021, Ben Barnes got lots of attention for his starring role as the Darkling in the fantasy series, Shadow and Bone, which is also going to be getting Season 2 very soon, but he's also appeared in shows such as Westworld and The Punisher.

Crispin Glover

Crispin Glover has appeared in shows such as American Gods, Texas Rising, and more. He also was in the comedy film, Hot Tub Time Machine.

Oriana Leman

Last for “Pickman’s Model” is Oriana Leman, who is mainly known for her role in the fantasy series , Locke & Key, where she plays Carly Miller.

Cabinet Of Curiosities – Dreams In The Witch House

“Dreams in the Witch House” is based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, and directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

Rupert Grint

You might know Rupert Grint from his time as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series , but he’s also currently starring on the Apple TV+ series, Servant.

Ismael Cruz Cordova

Isamal Cruz Cordova has appeared in several TV shows, including the Amazon series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as well as Berlin Station, The Undoing, The Catch, and so many more.

DJ Qualls

DJ Qualls has had experience in television before, as he appeared in the popular CW show, Supernatural, as well as shows such as Z Nation, The Man in the High Castle, Fargo, and more.

Nia Vardalos

Nia Vardalos got famous for writing and starring in one of the most successful romantic comedies of all time, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, but also has appeared on the cancelled Love, Victor , as well as the miniseries, Station 19.

Tenika Davis

Last but not least for “Dreams in the Witch House” is Tenika Davis, who’s biggest work was having a role in Jupiter’s Legacy, as well as Titans in 2021.

Cabinet Of Curiosities – The Viewing

“The Viewing,” features a stacked cast. The episode is written by Aaron Stewart-Ahn and Panos Cosmatos, who also directed.

Peter Weller

Peter Weller has appeared in many TV shows before, including Longmire, MacGyver, The Last Ship, the popular FX drama , Sons of Anarchy, the Showtime series , Dexter, and many others. He also played the titular character in the original Robocop, and had a role in Star Trek Into Darkness.

Eric Andre

Eric Andre actually has his own show, called The Eric Andre Show, but he’s been in other projects as well. He appeared in The Righteous Gemstones, and also voices one of my favorite cartoon characters, Luci, in the adult animated show on Netflix, Disenchantment.

Sofia Boutella

Sofia Boutella is mainly known for her role in Kingsman: The Secret Service, but also appeared in Modern Love. She is set to premiere in the upcoming Rebel Moon.

Charlyne Yi

Charlyne Yi has been in the business for some time and appeared in many movies and TV shows. Some of her biggest roles were in shows such as House M.D., Love, Jane the Virgin, We Bare Bears, Steven Universe, and more. She also appeared in movies like Always Be My Maybe, The Mitchells vs the Machines, and others. Most recently, she was in the film Block Party Juneteenth.

Steve Agee

Steve Agee has had roles in many TV shows, such as D-Sides, New Girl, Fortune Rookie, Drunk History, American Princess, Twelve Forever and more. He also appeared in The Suicide Squad as John Economos, a role he reprised in the popular series, Peacemaker . He also portrayed Issac in Superstore.

Michael Therrialt

If you want to talk about someone who has been in television for some time, Michael Therrialt is the person to bring up, as he has appeared in several TV shows. Some of his biggest roles have been in series such as Covert Affairs, Hemlock Grove, Heroes Reborn, The Girlfriend Experience, Damien, The Bagel and Becky Show, Reign, Alias Grace, and more. He also appeared in the horror film, Cult of Chucky.

Saad Siddiqui

Last but not least for “The Viewing,” we take a look at Saad Siddiqui, who has been in many TV shows before, including The Art of More, Rogue, Incorporated, Slasher, October Faction, Coroner, The Hardy Boys, and more. He also had a minor role as Karan in Legends of Tomorrow.

Cabinet Of Curiosities – The Murmuring

The last episode of Cabinet of Curiosities, called “The Murmuring,” is based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro and is directed by Jennifer Kent, known for her famed horror movie, The Babadook.

Essie Davis

Essie Davis had a lead role in The Babadook, led the series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, and also appeared in shows like Lambs of God.

Andrew Lincoln

Primarily known as Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead , Andrew Lincoln has also appeared in movies such as the classic holiday film, Love, Actually, and the television series, Afterlife.

Hannah Galway

Hannah Galway is mainly known for her role in the TV series, Sex/Life, which is getting a Season 2, but also had appearances in shows like Under the Banner of Heaven and Good Sam.

This cast for every single episode is truly stacked to the brim and features so many talented actors that I can hardly believe it. With such a creative lineup and spooky stories, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is sure to be one of the streaming platform’s best releases so far this year.