The White Lotus Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Series

When it comes to some of the best shows that premiered in the last year, The White Lotus is one I always think of first. From its stellar murder mystery to its wonderful White Lotus cast and everything in-between, the show was a runaway hit for HBO and ended up scoring a second season after its popular run. It even got twenty Primetime Emmy nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards, so you know that it’s good.

But, we like to look forward to the future, and Season 2 of the show is coming very soon. Sooner than you would even expect. From where the series is going to take place, to who is coming back and the brand new cast, here are some quick things we know about the upcoming The White Lotus Season 2.

(Image credit: HBO )

The White Lotus Season 2 Is Expected To Premiere In October 2022

If you were thinking you were going to be waiting forever for this show to come out with its second season, we can ease those fears, as The White Lotus Season 2 is set to hit airwaves in October 2022.

There isn’t a set premiere date yet, but according to Variety , the show is expected to come out in October as part of the 2022 TV premiere schedule. Our fall television is already looking like a great time in regards to HBO, with House of the Dragon Season 1 currently airing at the time of this writing, and it's great to hear the news that Season 2 of The White Lotus is coming not that long after.

(Image credit: HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge And Jon Gries Are Returning For The Second Season

The White Lotus, originally, was marketed as an anthology series, which basically means that you get a new cast and a new setting each season. Though that does seem to be the case with the change in setting and the new cast members who have joined the series, The White Lotus Season 2 is keeping a couple of familiar faces around.

Announced originally was the return of Jennifer Coolidge. While Coolidge has done plenty of iconic roles in her time in Hollywood, from her part in Legally Blonde to her legendary role in the American Pie cast , I loved her in The White Lotus, where she plays Tanya McQuoid, a particularly unhinged entrepreneur who was certainly one of the stars of the first season.

According to Deadline , she will be back in Season 2, continuing her exploits. Coolidge even did an interview with Deadline, saying that Season 2 Tanya is still going to be just as complicated.

I’m still Tanya. I’m still messed up.

Another familiar face who was confirmed to be returning was actually Tanya’s boo that she met in the first season, Greg, played by Jon Gries. It was confirmed in an HBO slate trailer on YouTube for the upcoming season, showing the two on a motorbike together.

While I’m eager to see the new cast members join the show, I’m also excited to see these two come back and create even more chaos like they did the first time.

(Image credit: NBC/Apple TV+)

Season 2 Will Feature New Cast Members, Including F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, And More

Because this is an anthology series, it’s not that surprising to see that there are plenty of new cast members who have signed on to the show. CinemaBlend has done a whole list of The White Lotus Season 2 cast , and everyone else who is joining the show, but we’ll go over some of the highlights here.

Some of the biggest names are Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Leo Woodall, and more. This is great news, considering that many of these stars have plenty of TV experience, like Aubrey Plaza with the Parks and Recreation cast, and F. Murray Abraham with the hilarious Apple TV+ series , Mythic Quest. But, no matter who else joins, it’ll be a wild ride.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Second Season Will Take Place In Sicily

The first season of The White Lotus took place in a beautiful resort located in Hawaii, but this time, we’re going international. Back in 2021, the creator of the series, Mike White, teased that they might be taking things across the ocean in an interview with Entertainment Weekly :

We would go somewhere different because there's no way we could be able to afford the Four Seasons in Maui. So yeah, it would have to be The White Lotus: Kyoto or something.

Well, we certainly got our wish, because the second season is set to take place in Sicily. Confirmed on the official Instagram for the show in the biography section, The White Lotus is heading over to Italy. This was even further confirmed in the most recent teaser for Season 2 on YouTube , showing off a boat that says “The White Lotus: Sicily” and the beautiful landscape. I am so excited.

(Image credit: HBO)

Creator Mike White Promises A “New Mystery” In Season 2

One of the best points of Season 1 of The White Lotus was the fact that we were following a good mystery throughout the show, starting off with the coffin being loaded onto a plane in Episode 1. While the themes and the character interactions were great, there’s nothing quite like seeing what leads up to a mystery and how it's resolved.

And, White was quick to promise that Season 2 is going to have a “new mystery” for fans to follow along with as the show goes on, in an interview he did with Deadline , saying that while it’s still the same show, it feels separate in some ways as well:

It definitely feels like White Lotus; the theme is different. It’s not about power dynamics, more men and women and sexual politics.

Already, I am so on board and so interested. Give me the new mystery and these new themes, I am here for it. While I don’t think anything is going to beat The White Lotus Season 1 ending , I can’t wait to see where Season 2 brings us and the twists and turns we get to experience.

The White Lotus is going to be welcoming fans back in October 2022, and honestly, I think it’s time for a vacation. How about you guys? Let’s all pack our backs and head on to Sicily.