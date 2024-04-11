Fans Are Talking About Bridgerton's Season 3 Trailer, But No One Is As Thrilled For One Colin And Penelope Change As I Am

Dearest reader, it feels like an age since we’ve seen anything significant from the highly anticipated Bridgerton Season 3 , and viewers the world over have positively been dying for more, more, MORE. Well, we now finally have the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer, and while fans are definitely talking about it, no one seems to be as thrilled for one Colin and Penelope change as I am.

What Are Fans Saying About The Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer?

It was way back in May 2022 that fans found out that one of their favorite shows to binge with their Netflix subscription was actually going to skip over the next story of the Bridgerton books in order and deliver the tale we’d been waiting for in Season 3, the love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton . We’ve now gotten a chance to peep at a more substantial look at Pen’s glow up for the upcoming season , and see how Colin reacts to her now that she’s more confident and trying to truly land herself a husband. As expected, fans online are over the moon about the trailer , and have taken to X with a number of dazzling and scandalous comments, like:

IM SO EMOTIONAL YALL COLIN REALIZING HIS FEELINGS IS GONNA BE THE END OF ME

STRANGE LOOK ON HIS FACE PAUSES THEN SAYS YOU’RE MY BEST FRIEND AND YOU KNEW WHAT IT WAS HE IS IN LOVE !!!

“I would never dream of courting penelope featherington” yeah tf you don’t

Hold onto your seats, #Polin did not come to play.

And, of course, my personal favorite:

COLIN SEX DREAMING ABOUT PENELOPE WHAT THE FUCK #BridgertonS3 #polin pic.twitter.com/aJQym4xOEOApril 11, 2024 See more

Obviously, we are all just as excited as can be! Everyone looks fantastic. We can literally feel the sexual tension between Pen and Colin vibrating through the screen at us with every scene they’re in. (Even when they aren’t actually together! HOW!) And, everyone who loved Kate and Anthony are going to be in for a treat, as well, as they appear to be just as in love as ever. But, in all the comments I read through I only saw one mention of the very thing that has me the most thrilled for Bridgerton’s new season.

The Big Polin Change That Has Me Thrilled For Bridgerton Season 3

If there’s one thing that fans have witnessed throughout the first two seasons of this supremely popular Regency romance, it’s Penelope pining for Colin. That, in fact, is one of the reasons why the showrunner decided to switch things up and give us the main romance of Book 4, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, instead of the one in Book 3, which focuses on Benedict.

Look, we all want that dumdum Colin to finally recognize the bright light that’s been shining in front of his eyes forever and see that his good friend Pen ( who he said something very mean about at the end of Bridgerton Season 2) is worthy of his love and lustful attentions. This will clearly come to pass in the third season, however, I’m sure you happened to notice a new character, Lord Debling, quickly becoming enamored with our dear undercover Lady Whistledown, and THAT is what has me most excited for this season! Colin will finally have competition for Pen’s heart!

Sure, I want Colin to finally get his head out of his arse and fall in love with Penelope, but that doesn’t mean I want him to just slide right in there and take up a position as the loud and proud love of her life. NO! He needs to work for it, y’all! I can’t wait to see him watch Pen bloom and finally attract the attention of another man. I want him to be jealous and dying inside that he can’t be with her!

He’s never considered her romantically before, and when he eventually comes around to the notion that Penelope might just be his Happily Ever After, he should have to slog through some murky emotional waters to fully regain her trust and be worthy of her love.

Of course, there’s the matter of Pen’s Whistledown secret being revealed to him and the two of them talking about his cruel words in Season 2, but once all of that stuff is worked out, I hope these two crazy kids are able to bang the night away for many years to come!