First Look At Bridgerton's 'Scandalous' Season 3 Teases Polin's Romance And Character Glow-Ups, And I'm So Here For It

My fellow fans of the Ton the moment we've been waiting for is here! We officially got our first look at Season 3 of Bridgerton ! Taking the stage at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil, Lady Whistledown herself, Nicola Coughlan took the stage to tease Penelope and Colins' love story and this “scandalous” new installment. She showed off four new photos of the two characters, and she noted the glow-ups they've had and the scandal ahead in this third season.

And let me tell you, I'm so here for this first look!

Not only did we get sweet photos of Polin together, we also got first looks at the characters individually, and a tease at what seems like one of the spicier scenes in this season of Bridgerton , take a look:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Along with this wholesome look at Colin and Penelope standing together looking very longingly at one another, we also got solo shots of the characters. Coughlan teased that Penelope has returned to the countryside for the season with a new makeover, and she’s looking gorgeous in this photo:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Then we got our first look at Luke Newton’s Colin. Put simply: he’s looking fine. Much like Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony last season, the third oldest Bridgerton boy got a glow-up for his love story, and I’m swooning:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Coughlan explained that Colin has just returned from his travels, and it sounds like both he and Penelope have done some growing up since the end of Bridgerton’s second season .

Then we got this steamy photo of Polin in the middle of what looks like a very romantic moment, take a peek:

(Image credit: Netflix)

During the introduction of the photos, the actress behind Lady Whistledown noted when this image popped up specifically that “book fans you might have an idea” of what’s going on. So, if you’ve read the Bridgerton books there’s likely a lot of significance to this image. However, for me and many others, we’ll have to wait to see what this means when the series hits, hopefully, the 2023 TV schedule .

Before this first look, Shonda Rhimes offered an exciting update about Season 3, and we’ve heard that fans will be “extremely pleased” with the sex scenes in this new installment. Coughlan also said before this event that she feels like viewers will be “really obsessed” with Polin’s story. Well, based on these comments, Bridgerton’s track record of delivering epic love stories, and these first-look images, I’d say we’re in for a “magical and romantic” season as the Penelope actress labeled it during the Netflix event.

Outside of this first look, we really haven’t seen much else about Season 3. While we know mainstays of the Bridgerton cast will be returning, it’s unclear how they’ll play into the story at this point. Although, I’m sure we’ll also be getting a lot more from Anthony, Kate, Benedict, Eloise and more in this upcoming installment.

In terms of more updates about this third season for the Ton, Nicola Coughlan teased:

When there is more to share about Polin’s season you’ll hear it from Lady Wistledown first.

So, with that said make sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more information about everything related to Season 3 of Bridgerton. The Instagram post with the photos noted that “the Ton’s most famous author is taking some creative liberties with her own story,” so I think it’s safe to say we are in for a wildly romantic ride.