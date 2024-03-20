I Know Bridgerton Season 3 Is All About Penelope And Colin, But After Seeing This Clip All The Fans And I Can Think About Is Kate And Anthony

Ladies and gentlemen of The Ton, we’re about to see a new couple – Colin and Penelope – come to the forefront in Bridgerton Season 3 . However, let us not forget that the romantic lives of the other Bridgerton siblings will be part of the story too, including our beloved Kate and Anthony. Now, a new clip has dropped from the upcoming season, and while I know we should be thinking all about Polin, fans and I can’t get enough of Kanthony.

The new clip from Season 3 shows a softer side of Jonathan Bailey's character – proving we really will get “a whole new side” of Kate and Anthony – as he tries to comfort his sister Francesca before sweely going to dance with Kate, and I can’t get enough of it! I have a feeling you’ll have a similar reaction after you watch this adorable clip Netflix dropped:

Shall we take a moment to check in on our dearest Anthony and Kate? Bridgerton returns May 16 🐝 Part 2 June 13 pic.twitter.com/h1PDOl6TEWMarch 20, 2024 See more

Clearly, it’s all smiles and love between Kate and Anthony, and I love to see it! Considering Bridgerton Season 2 ended with them getting married, I figured this would be the case going into Season 3. However, even if it was expected, seeing the couple so happy brings me an immense amount of joy. Bailey’s viscount has always been the most serious character on the show, and I can’t wait to see this lighter version of him when the third installment premiers on the 2024 TV schedule .

The fans are in the same boat as me. While we all want to see Polin’s love story, and we are excited to catch up with the rest of the Bridgerton cast , there’s no denying that many of us can’t wait to see Kate and Anthony being happy and in love, as @DannyWxo explained in a comment on the clip:

WE WILL BE SEATED ON MAY 16.

You best believe we will be. Of all the things new and coming soon to Netflix , Bridgerston Season 3 is easily the release I’m anticipating most. That’s in part because I fell head over heels in love with Kate and Anthony last season, and I need to see more of their relationship. Over on X, @cinemilfz was in a similar mindset as they posted:

using kathony for promo bcs they know they’re the main event https://t.co/ejaIwSfxAK pic.twitter.com/wTqNhRoUQcMarch 20, 2024 See more

Along the same lines, @bookishlynni had to make their emotional feelings about this adorable scene known as they posted:

Kate looks so beautiful😭 and the way Anthony looks at her 😭😭😭 https://t.co/AYVepfESLS pic.twitter.com/g4AI0b9DtlMarch 20, 2024 See more

Obviously, the iconic Colin and Penelope scenes are coming, and I'm thrilled that we're finally getting them. However, right here, right now, all the focus is on Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley's characters, as @1Liasonfan explained:

I won so hard, this made my day! Thank you Netflix!🥹🤧😍😍 #JonathanBailey #SimoneAshley https://t.co/2QN09Dfj21 pic.twitter.com/dePz9cgXLzMarch 20, 2024 See more

Honestly, the excited GIF below from @barebonesn35457 of people screaming in celebration accurately depicts my feelings after watching this clip. Kate and Antony are my favorite Bridgerton couple, and I can’t wait to see how their relationship grows.

I can't wait!!! #Bridgerton https://t.co/mALvmerG8n pic.twitter.com/ZGoE3eMuLuMarch 20, 2024 See more

If we want to get real about just how excited the fans and I are about getting more Kanthony in Season 3, I think @linzgonerogue’s post encapsulates many of our feelings perfectly. That's because May 16 feels like a long way away, and I want more Kate and Anthony as soon as possible.

Crying…I cannot WAIT!!! https://t.co/cGpCD4kmar pic.twitter.com/dEJrWFZaF3March 20, 2024 See more

This clip really did hype up us Kate and Anthony superfans, and it made me even more excited for Season 3. Along with seeing Penelope and Colin’s love story, it looks like we’ll also get to see the viscount and viscountess’ relationship flourish, and I’m so here for it!