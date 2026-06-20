Fans Were Mostly Unamused When Disney+ Went Down, But Some Of Them Cracked A+ Bluey Jokes

The best streaming services have become so instrumental in many of our lives that sometimes it’s hard to imagine living without them. So, when those with a Disney+ subscription turned on the service at one point this week and couldn’t watch their favorite TV show or next movie on their watchlist, a little bit of chaos ensued. Fans of Bluey will be particularly amused by some of the comments about the alleged worldwide outage.

If you noticed that you couldn’t watch what you wanted on Disney+ on Thursday night (Pacific Time), you absolutely weren’t alone. The streaming site seemed to be completely down for over an hour, and lots of people weren't happy about it. Check out this comment:

@DisneyPlusHelp I just paid $14 this month and I can’t even watch Disney? I don’t know why it’s down I hope it comes back on soon. I also hope that we get a free refund or at least a discount for this month it’s ridiculous we cant watch what we’re paying a lot for.June 19, 2026

Disney+ clocked the issue and posted on Twitter that they were “investigating issues affecting login for some users” as subscribers got frustrated over the inconvenience. It wasn’t too long before Disney+ announced that the issue had been “resolved” and directed those who were still dealing with problems to the site’s “Help Center”.

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Before it got resolved, for those who use Disney+ all the time, it was certainly an interruption to their routine. As one subscriber wrote:

disney plus being down….. what will i do without american dad before bed sosJune 19, 2026

But not everyone was feeling helpless over the short outage. One subscriber decided to take the opportunity to dig out their DVD copy of a movie they already had and watch it instead. As you can see:

I was gonna watch Toy Story 3 on Disney Plus, but with it being down I just popped in my DVD copy and wallah, I'm watching it. #ForeverPhysicalJune 19, 2026

The Toy Story movies have been particularly popular on Disney+ as of late since Toy Story 5 just hit theaters this weekend. Funny enough, the new film itself explores how technology can disrupt our lives. Ironic, right?

But, The Bluey Jokes We’re Pretty Great

But for many subscribers with kids, Bluey is the main draw of Disney+, and it feels like the internet immediately thought about the sudden drought of the children’s TV show as soon as the outage went viral. Here’s one comment:

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Disney Minus is down... Oh the horror... Tens of people will notice and half a million bluey fans will be throwing tantrums! https://t.co/mJwlqqinZoJune 19, 2026

Bluey is one of those shows that’s constantly playing for countless families, and for a couple of hours earlier this week, there suddenly were no talking cartoon dogs in sight! As one parent joked:

Disney Plus being down when it’s almost bedtime and my 1 year old is asking for Bluey is a violation of the 8th Amendment pic.twitter.com/MYEBlh2ERLJune 19, 2026

You've got to love how the outage reminded the internet of how integral Bluey has become! While Bluey is not a Disney show, the animated series does have an ongoing licensing and distribution deal with the House of Mouse that has proved successful for the pair.

Earlier this year, Disneyland opened a Bluey attraction, and it was extremely popular. Additionally, a Bluey movie is on the upcoming Disney movie schedule for next summer, and we expect that to be a big hit.

Thankfully, Disney+’s outage didn’t last too long. But without it, we wouldn’t have time to think about what happens when the world suddenly doesn't have Bluey.