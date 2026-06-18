An Iconic Series Is Leaving Netflix For The First Time In Over A Decade, And Fans Are Not Pleased

There are rewatchable comfort shows , and then there is Gilmore Girls. For countless fans, Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved series has become less of an occasional binge and more of a permanent lifestyle, a show to return to again and again, no matter the streaming schedule . Which is why subscribers to the streamer, especially longtime fans of Lorelai and Rory, may be stunned to learn the series is leaving the platform after more than a decade.

According to Netflix's X account , Gilmore Girls will leave the streamer on June 30. The post, which you can read below, marks the first time the series has been unavailable on Netflix since 2014, when the platform acquired streaming rights to the WB and CW favorite.

It's a show? It's a lifestyle. It's a religion. We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us. pic.twitter.com/xRSO50swJ9June 15, 2026

The relationship became so intertwined that Netflix eventually produced the follow-up miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life , bringing Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel back to Stars Hollow. For many viewers, Netflix and Gilmore Girls became almost synonymous. That is partly because the series found an entirely new generation on streaming.

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The original show ran from 2000 to 2007; its popularity exploded again thanks to binge culture. The rapid-fire dialogue, endless coffee and cozy autumn atmosphere transformed it into one of the most watched comfort shows. And apparently, some subscribers are not taking the breakup particularly well.

(Image credit: The CW, Warner Bros. Television)

Fans Are Threatening To Follow Gilmore Girls Out The Door

Netflix's announcement quickly filled with replies from devastated fans, many of whom claimed Gilmore Girls was the primary reason they still paid for their Netflix subscription . Some of the best responses included:

@down222mars: "This is actually my 13th reason, the rest of the day is cancelled goodnight."

"This is actually my 13th reason, the rest of the day is cancelled goodnight." @kaiesaki: "canceling my subscription how dare u!!"

"canceling my subscription how dare u!!" @MarySpe05198707: "The only reason I pay for Netflix is to rewatch Gilmore Girls on repeat. I'll cancel my membership."

"The only reason I pay for Netflix is to rewatch Gilmore Girls on repeat. I'll cancel my membership." @ThatJeeto: "Nooo not Gilmore Girls 😭 Stars Hollow forever, Netflix you're breaking our hearts ☕️"

"Nooo not Gilmore Girls 😭 Stars Hollow forever, Netflix you're breaking our hearts ☕️" @IQDose101: "This is a crisis. A major, 'Luke storming out of the diner' level crisis."

"This is a crisis. A major, 'Luke storming out of the diner' level crisis." @CyberMonday: "lorelai gilmore would have needed more than one cup for this."

"lorelai gilmore would have needed more than one cup for this." @fruitl88p: "Noooooooo!!!!! Worst decision ever!! How will I literally sleep at night. This is my comfort show that I fall asleep to each night!"

"Noooooooo!!!!! Worst decision ever!! How will I literally sleep at night. This is my comfort show that I fall asleep to each night!" @hitchcockwoman: "HORRIBLE business decision. I'm in a huge Gilmore Girls group on Facebook and everyone in there is saying this is their excuse to cancel Netflix because that was the only show they binged on there every night."

Honestly, the funniest part may be how many people reacted by immediately threatening to cancel their subscriptions and follow the residents of Stars Hollow right out the door. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, but the passion is not surprising.

Unlike many long-running dramas, Gilmore Girls has become a deep part of many viewers' lives. It was not just a show people watched once, but instead, it became background noise, bedtime television and a yearly fall tradition. There are entire corners of the internet devoted to annual rewatches, coffee recipes and debates over which boyfriend deserved Rory.

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The show's staying power is part of what made A Year in the Life possible back in 2016. Netflix recognized that the fandom had not disappeared and brought the cast back for four revival episodes . While the revival divided some fans , it also proved just how much affection remained in Stars Hollow.

At the moment, there haven't been any announcements on where the series will stream next. But with the intellectual property belonging to Warner Bros. Television, it wouldn't shock me if it became available to those with an HBO Max subscription in the very near future, much like what happened when Friends left Netflix back in 2020.

For now, fans still have a little time left to squeeze in one more rewatch before July 1. Judging by the reaction online, there are probably a lot of giant coffee mugs being filled across America right now.