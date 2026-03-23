Disneyland Finally Opened Its First Bluey Attraction, And The Line Is Truly Insane

If you have kids, then the popularity of Bluey on Disney+ does not need to be explained. And even if you don’t have kids, you’re probably aware that the Australian animated series about the Heeler family has been the most-watched streaming series on any platform for the last few years. If anybody thought the popularity of Bluey was in any way slowing down, you can forget it.

Yesterday was the opening of Bluey’s Best Day Ever, a new show being held at Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theater. While one certainly would have expected the first day of the new show to be well attended, I didn’t expect anything quite like the crowds the park saw. As my friend and colleague Mr. Daps showed on Twitter, the line stretched literally halfway across the park.

This episode of Bluey is called: The longest line I’ve seen at Disneyland in a long time.

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Gauging from what we are hearing from people in line, there is probably a 2/1/2 to 3 hour wait from the end of the line. The final show of the day is at 3:10 PM for Bluey’s Best Day Ever! pic.twitter.com/lkKVBEEdnaMarch 22, 2026

For anybody who has never been to Disneyland and doesn’t know the geography of the park, the Fantasyland Theater is at the far end of Fantasyland, next to the entrance of Mickey’s Toontown, which is at the far north end of the park. Sleeping Beauty Castle is pretty close to the middle of the park, so this line is very nearly running all the way from one end of Disneyland to its center.

Bluey’s Best Day Ever was meant to run continuously, with guests able to enter and exit at their leisure, and stage performances happening on a regular schedule. However, according to some in the park yesterday, that plan had to be scrapped because the excessive crowds simply didn’t allow it. Instead, it was run on a regular show schedule with guests entering, watching the show, and then exiting for the next group.

Disneyland has been making a concerted effort to appeal to families with young children in 2026, and the addition of Bluey’s Best Day Ever has been just one element in that. It appears to be working, as it wasn’t just kids at the show, although there were likely a few parents without kids too…

There’s more adults than children at Bluey’s Best Day Ever in the Fantasyland Theater at Disneyland! pic.twitter.com/QCUdM8lVnaMarch 22, 2026

To be fair, it’s not entirely crazy that there would be more parents than children at a show like this. If two parents are at Disneyland with one child, they will always up the ratio of parents to kids, and when extended families visit together, you may end up with more adults than children. That said, there’s no denying that Bluey is as attractive a show for adults as it is for kids. Children may love Bluey and Bingo, but Bandit and Chilli are absolute parenting goals.

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It will be interesting to see if this reaction was an opening day blip or if crowds remain like this for a while. If it does, we could see the show institute a virtual queue to keep the line from getting like this again. I know my next Disneyland trip with my kids will certainly include Bluey’s Best Day Ever. Hopefully, it won't also include the longest line ever.