Based On What We've Heard So Far About The Bluey Movie, There's Some Stuff I Want To Talk About

Bluey has been one of the most popular animated series for the better part of the past decade, and in a few years, that beloved blue heeler pup and her family will be coming to the big screen. That’s right, there’s a Bluey movie on the way , and we – meaning everyone who’s watched countless hours of one of the best cartoons ever – couldn’t be more excited about this.

A feature-length film seems like a natural progression for the animated sensation after the longer “The Sign” episode and the show getting its own theme park , and there are some things I just have to talk about. As a father of three kids obsessed with that adorable series and someone who hears the theme song in their sleep, there’s quite a lot I want to discuss about the Bluey movie.

What We Know About The Bluey Movie

Before I go deep into my thoughts about what could be the biggest movie of 2027, let’s first go over everything we know about the upcoming kids movie so far, including the Bluey movie release window.

The Bluey Movie Will Open In Theaters In 2027

The Movie Will Also Be Streaming On Disney+ Sometime After

Bluey Creator Joe Brumm Is Writing And Directing The Movie

The Movie Will Continue The Adventures Of Bluey And Her Family

The Film Is Being Made By Ludo Studio, The Animation House Behind The Series

After Watching The 28-Minute Episode, ‘The Sign,’ I’m Excited To See How A Feature-Length Bluey Movie Will Play Out

Most Bluey episodes have been around seven to nine minutes apiece, but “The Sign,” released in 2024, broke new ground for the series with a 28-minute story. After the episode debuted on Disney+ in April , one of my colleagues wrote that the show should stick with longer episodes , and they’re right. While it’s still not yet known if we’ll get newer and longer episodes of the popular show, we’re getting the movie, something I’m excited to see.

I’m really interested to see how a feature-length Bluey movie will play out, especially with Joe Brumm and company getting time to let the story unfold and not be constricted by a seven-to-nine-minute runtime. I also have questions about how the story will unfold – will there be a single plot that carries on throughout or will there be a series of problems and lessons to learn? We shall see.

I Can’t Wait To See What Great Messages The Movie Has In Store For Us

Another wondereful thing about Bluey is the way in which each episode has a great lesson at its core . From not neglecting the “boring” aspects of life to not feeling guilty about taking a break and allowing kids to be kids, there’s always something meaningful at the heart of each tale, and I cannot wait to see what Brumm has in store for us.

Based On What Joe Brumm Has Said About The Movie, I’m Worried What This Means For Bluey Season 4

Though I am excited to see what Brumm has in store for the Bluey movie, I am a little bummed out that there might not be a fourth season to look forward to in the future. When revealing the movie on the Bluey official website in December 2024, Brumm explained that after spending some time away from the series, he revisited an old idea and realized he wanted to make a movie. Good news, right? Well, the next part, where he shared some “trifficult” (tricky and difficult) news, has me worried:

Now, for the trifficult. I always said I wouldn’t keep making the show if I thought I couldn’t make any new season as good as the last. This would have been the case for me with a potential season four, so I’ve decided to take a break from my involvement in the TV series. In the event I can’t wrap my head around doing more seasons myself, The Sign will mark my TV finale for Bluey and I wrote it as such.

If “The Sign” ends up being the Bluey finale, then it was a great way to go out. However, I’m not going to lie and say that I’m happy about the prospect of no more short-and-sweet episodes.

The Voice Cast And The Creative Team Behind The Series Are Involved, So The Bluey Movie Should Feel Like A Continuation Of The Series

Though it’s not yet known who’ll provide the voice of Bluey and Bingo in the upcoming movie – the roles have been played by anonymous child actors over the years – other members of the Bluey voice cast are returning. When BBC Studios and Disney announced the Bluey movie in December 2024, the partnering studios also revealed that Melanie Zanetti and David McMormack would be back to voice Chilli and Bandit, respectively. But that isn’t all, as composer Joff Bush, who created the now-iconic earworm of a theme song, will also be helping out with the movie.

Keeping members of the core group of the Bluey creative team on board for the brand’s first movie is great news, and leads me to believe that the big-screen adventure will feel like a bigger and bolder continuation of the series we’ve all grown to know and love.

My Daughter Is A Huge Bluey Fan, But I Hope She’s Not Aged Out By The Time This Comes Out

I am excited about seeing the Bluey movie, but I’m worried that my daughter might age out of her obsession with the show by the time of its 2027 release (an exact date has not yet been announced). She’s four, going on five, as I write this, meaning she’ll be seven years old by the time it eventually comes out.

My son, who’s that age right now, has already started to drift away from wanting to watch Bluey every morning before school (he’s all about that possible Skibidi Toilet movie right now). I hope that’s not the case when my daughter is seven.

