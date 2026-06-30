Gilmore Girls Is Absolutely Not Going Where People Thought It Was Going After Leaving Netflix

July isn’t even here yet, but the month already has people up in arms, and it has nothing to do with the upcoming holiday or the warm weather. An iconic series is leaving Netflix for the first time in over a decade, and that series is Gilmore Girls. The recent news was definitely surprising, but what’s more surprising is that the early 2000s drama is not going where people thought it was going.

Fans have until today, June 30, to stream Gilmore Girls on Netflix, and some are even threatening to cancel their Netflix subscription after today. Luckily, those wanting to stay in Stars Hollow still have some options. While it’s currently streaming with a Hulu subscription for the time being, the show’s new home post-Netflix is probably not what people expected. It’s been confirmed that starting Wednesday, July 1, Gilmore Girls will be streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Some people were guessing on social media that HBO Max would be the proper home for the series, especially since both the streamer and Gilmore Girls are owned by Warner Bros. A lot of shows from The WB and The CW are also available with an HBO Max subscription, so naturally, it would make sense for GG to join the platform. It’s unknown why the show is going to Amazon instead of HBO Max, but at the very least, fans will be able to stream it somewhere, which is all that matters. Whether or not Netflix’s revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (which is also leaving) will come to Amazon is unclear.

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(Image credit: The CW, Warner Bros. Television)

As previously mentioned, fans have a couple of options to stream Gilmore Girls. On top of Amazon, the show is also available to stream on Hulu, and the Disney-owned platform made sure to let fans know on X not long after news of the Netflix departure was announced. It’s not unusual for a series to stream on more than one platform, and Gilmore Girls doesn’t seem to be going anywhere from Hulu any time soon.

As happy as I am that Gilmore Girls will still be streaming somewhere, there is just something about turning on Netflix in the fall and hearing that theme song. It definitely won’t be the same, especially with The Year in the Life in limbo, but Amazon and Hulu are definitely better than nothing. Perhaps it will find its way back to Netflix, or even join its fellow WB and CW shows on HBO Max in the future.

If you haven’t yet, now would be a great time to get Amazon or Hulu to watch Gilmore Girls, because once that fall weather hits and the leaves start changing, it’s going to be GG season.