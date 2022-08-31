Fast And Furious’ Ludacris Is Teaming With A Marvel Star And More For Disney+ Movie

As far as the acting side of Ludacris’ entertainment career goes, he’s primarily known for playing Tej Parker in the Fast & Furious movies, with 2023 marking the 20th anniversary of his debut as the character in 2 Fast 2 Furious. As it turns out, next year will also see Ludacris starring in a holiday movie being delivered to Disney+ subscribers, and he’ll be accompanied a newer Marvel Cinematic Universe star, one of the actors from Jordan Peele’s Get Out and more.

Teyonah Parris, who debuted as the adult Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, and Lil Rel Howery, who played Rod Williams in Get Out, will join Ludacris in Disney+’s Dashing Through The Snow. As reported by Deadline, this upcoming movie follows a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who hates Christmas because of something negative that happened to him as a child. However, while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, the man is sent out on a call and inadvertently ends up angering a local politician, as well as meets a man who “helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.”

Dashing Through The Snow is being directed by Ride Along’s Tim Story, who will also executive produce with Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger and Zac Unterman. Will Packer and John Jacobs are also producing through their respective Will Packer Productions and Smart Entertainment banners. Scott Rosenberg, whose writing credits include the last two Jumanji movies and TV shows like Life on Mars and Zoo, penned the script, and the cast also includes Oscar Nunez, Gina Brillon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi Patel, Marcus Lewis and Madison Skye Validum. Dashing Through The Snow is currently filming in Atlanta and is expected to be released sometime in late 2023, likely during the holiday season.

Dashing Through The Snow will be the third of Disney+’s original Christmas-themed movies, following behind 2019’s Noelle and 2020’s Godmothered. Other Disney+ movies expected to drop next year, but none of which have specific release dates yet, include Chang Can Dunk, Young Woman and the Sea and Out of My Mind. On the Christmas front, Disney+ also has The Santa Clauses on the way, with the miniseries seeing Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin attempting to find someone to take over as Santa Claus for him.

At this point, it’s unclear if Ludacris or Lil Rel Howery is playing Dashing Through The Snow’s main protagonist, but in the former’s case, this will be his second time appearing in a Christmas-themed movie, the first being 2007’s Fred Claus. Before this holiday jaunt, Ludacris will reprise Tej Parker in Fast X, the penultimate entry in the main Fast & Furious film series, while Howery is appearing in The Out-Laws and Harold and the Purple Crayon. As for Teyonah Parris, she’ll reprise Monica Rambeau alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in The Marvels, and is also starring with Jamie Foxx and John Boyega in the Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone.

While we wait for updates on Dashing Through The Snow’s progress, look through the 2023 release schedule to learn what other movies are on track to arrive next year.