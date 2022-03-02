Filming Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla Actually Sounds Like It Was A Whole Lot Of ‘Fun’

Netflix recently dropped the long-awaited sequel series to History Channel’s Vikings, titled Vikings: Valhalla. Set a hundred years after the events of Vikings, a new generation of heroes is getting the focus, as partially led by the legendary Lief Erikson, and they have to find their own destiny and make history amidst growing religious chaos. With a show taking place in the Vikings Era, action sequences may be a bit different, though that doesn’t mean they aren’t fun, as two of the stars recently pointed out.

Bradley Freegard and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson portray King Canute and Olaf Haraldson, respectively, two of the more demanding historical figures at the heart of Vikings: Valhalla. The actors talked about the new sequel series in an interview with Looper following its premiere on Netflix, including how it was to film some of the series' massive action sequences involving horses, boats, and more. Freegard explained just how fun the process actually is:

Great fun. They're as fun to film as they are to watch I would hope. We have some amazing sets being built, both in studio and on location. It's a privilege to be on them and to work around them.

It’s not surprising to hear that the scenes were fun to film, considering they were pulled off practically on expertly crafted sets, as opposed to being acted out in front of green screens. Whether filming on a stage or on location, the Vikings: Valhalla cast and crew put in a ton of unique and challenging work to bring the show to life. And even though it wasn't always easy wearing the heavy costumes and running around from one take to the next, it was clearly worth it for Bradley Freegard.

Meanwhile, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson praised the crew who make it all happen so that he and his costars simply show up and have a blast making the characters feel as lived-in as the sets. In his words:

It's other people who really have the job of making all of that work and then we show up and we are there for the ride and we try and deliver the characters and the story, but it is great fun and versatile. One day, you'll be on a boat, and then the next day, you're on a horse, and it's very enjoyable, the whole thing.

Obviously no show or movie would be what it is without the crew who work tirelessly behind the scenes. It’s nice to know that while Bradley Freehard and Jóhanness Haukur Jóhannesson were having a good time with their strong-willed characters, they know better than to shield praise from those who are responsible for the incredible sequences. A show like Vikings: Valhalla is so different, but it’s what makes it so fun.

Fans got a first look at Vikings: Valhalla back in September 2021 and it was filled with bloody battles, sword-fighting and more. While critic reviews of the series have been mixed while leaning more positive, Valhalla’s recent premiere on Netflix definitely made waves, and it’s currently sitting in the #1 spot across all programming. With how action-filled the show is, it’s a nice change of pace from some of Netflix’s other Original Series.

Valhalla’s big and fun action scenes are pretty on par with its predecessor, as Vikings also queued up huge-in-scope sequences, where both action and emotional exchanges are concerned. Vikings lasted six seasons, and still maintained dedicated and devoted fans over the seven years it was airing. Ahead of the final season’s premiere in late 2019, the sequel series on Netflix was announced and while production suffered delays due to the pandemic, it seems like Valhalla’s long-awaited premiere was worth it.

To see all of the fun that Bradley Freegard and Jóhannes Hauker Jóhannesson had on Vikings: Valhalla, be sure to watch all eight episodes streaming now on Netflix. Check out what else to watch on Netflix with CinemaBlend’s 2022 Netflix premiere guide!