First Kill Cast: Where You've Seen The Netflix Stars Before

First Kill is one of Netflix’s latest paranormal dramas. It’s also one of the most anticipated shows coming to Netflix in June 2022. Based on the trailer, it’s going to be some good melodramatic fun. The series follows a legacy vampire and a legacy monster hunter who fall in love, very Buffy The Vampire Slayer meets Romeo and Juliet, but a little more modern, racially diverse, and queer. The First Kill cast includes many rising stars and a few stage and screen veterans.

The First Kill cast includes some of your favorite actors from shows such as Lost, The Punisher, Once Upon a Time, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Let’s explore why some of these faces may be familiar to you.

Imani Lewis (Calliope Burns)

Cal is a capable and dedicated monster hunter. She wants to continue her family’s monster hunter legacy but finds herself conflicted when she starts to fall for one of her enemies. Imani Lewis has only been on screen since 2017. Her first major gig was as Tanya on The Get Down. The following year, she appeared in Bo Burnham’s critically acclaimed film, Eighth Grade, which made it on many best movies of 2018 lists.

Imani Lewis may be best known for recurring roles on Star, The Equalizer, and Hightown. Lewis has also appeared on episodes of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Alternatino with Arturo Castro. She also appeared in the movies Killer Among Us, Shoplifters of the World, Vampires vs. the Bronx, Farewell Amor, The Forty-Year-Old-Version, and Premature.

Sarah Catherine Hook (Juliette Fairmont)

Juliette has her family’s support, but all that could be challenged when she falls for Calliope. Sarah Catherine Hook appeared in a few short films before landing a guest role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Her TV credits include NOS4A2, Motherland, and The Valley.

In 2021, she played Catherine Allday Davis in American Crime Story. Many fans of the Conjuring franchise may recognize Hook for playing Debbie Glatzel in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which is one of the best Conjuring movies.

Aubin Wise (Talia)

Aubin Wise plays Talia in First Kill. She is Calliope’s mother, and one of the strongest monster hunters in their clan. Aubin Wise may best be known for playing Jayde in Atlanta Season 1, Episode 6, “Value.” She played Van's (Zazie Beetz) friend who makes her question her life and relationship. Wise also appeared in the film Dimlland.

First Kill seems to be her first major TV show, but she has appeared in various Hamilton productions since 2015.

Jason Robert Moore (Jack)

Jason Robert Moore plays Jack in First Kill. Many Netflix Marvel fans may recognizze him for his role as Curtis Hoyle in The Punisher. He had a major part in the TV series throughout its two-season run.

The actor has also appeared in the soap operas One Life to Live, As the World Turns, and Guiding Light. Moore has also been on the TV shows Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kings, The Unusuals, and The Quad. He has appeared in the films Killjoy Goes to Hell, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and A Lonely Place for Dying.

Dominic Goodman (Apollo)

Dominic Goodman plays another member of the Burns family. He plays Apollo. Though Goodman is fairly new to the acting world, he’s appeared in some major movies and TV shows. He has appeared in the films Kicks, August Falls, and He’s All That.

Goodman has been in episodes of Better Things, Veronica Mars, Euphoria, Unbelievable, Young Rock, and Animal Kingdom. First Kill appears to be his first major TV role with multiple-episode appearances.

Phillip Mullings (Theo)

Phillip Mullings plays Theo, one of Cal’s brothers in First Kill. Mullings had a main role on Tyler Perry’s BET+ series, Bruh, from 2020 to 2022, where he played Mike Alexander. Mullings also portrayed Ikrimah in Chad, and Patrick Lorraine in American Soul.

Phillip Mullings has appeared in episodes of The Passage, MacGyver, To Catch a Killer, NCIS: New Orleans, and Paradise Lost. He also had roles in Five Feet Apart and Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta.

Elizabeth Mitchell (Margot)

Elizabeth Mitchell plays Margot, Juliette’s mother and another vampire. Mitchell is probably the most well-known member of the First Kill cast. Many Lost fans may recognize her as Juliet Burke on the series. She played this character for most of Lost’s six season run. She also had a recurring role as the Snow Queen during Once Upon a Time Season 4. Currently, Mitchell has recurring roles on Outer Banks and FBI: International.

Elizabeth Mitchell has been acting since the early ‘90s, so she has appeared on many TV shows, including JAG, ER, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Everwood, and House. Mitchell has also appeared in the TV shows Crossing Lines, Dead of the Summer, The Expanse, and The Good Doctor. She will also be reprising her role as Mrs. Claus in the upcoming The Santa Clause Disney+ series.

Her film credits include Nurse Betty, The Santa Clause 2 and 3, The Purge: Election Year, and Queen Bees.

Will Swenson (Sebastian)

Will Swenson plays Sebastian in First Kill. Swenson’s fans know him best for his work in the theater. He has been in productions of Miss Saigon, Lestat, Hair, Waitress, Rock of Ages, and many others. Netflix fans may recognize Swenson for his recurring role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Pan. He’s also appeared in episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

His movie credits include roles in The Greatest Showman, The Singles Ward, and The Switch.

Gracie Dzienny (Elinor)

Gracie Dzienny plays Juliette’s sister, Elinor, in First Kill. Dzienny may best be known for her role as Amanda McKay in Supah Ninjas. She was one of the main characters in the series from 2011 to 2013. She also played Clementine on Zoo during the second and third seasons, and had a recurring role in Chasing Life.

She also appeared in episodes of Jupiter’s Legacy, All American, Ramy, State of Affairs, Up All Night, Fred: The Show, and See Dad Run.

Dylan McNamara (Oliver)

Dylan McNamara plays Oliver in First Kill. The actor has appeared in episodes of L.A’s Finest and Euphoria. He’s also been in the films Ambition, Summer with Scarlett, and Survival.