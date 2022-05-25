Netflix New Releases: Adam Sandler's Hustle, Titanic, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming June 2022

Summer excitement is about to hit the Netflix library in quite a huge way. June 2022 sees old favorites coming online, like select installments from the Mission: Impossible series, as well as Titanic. The lineup of originals is nothing to sniff at either, as Chris Hemsworth gets nutty in Spiderhead, and Cillian Murphy’s fan favorite TV show Peaky Blinders is coming to an end.

All of this, plus Adam Sandler’s new drama film Hustle and the third season of The Umbrella Academy, are up for grabs. You’ll want to keep your Netflix subscription up to date, as this next month is going to be quite impressive. Without further ado, let’s jump into June 2022’s Netflix lineup.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

New On Netflix The Week of June 1: Mission: Impossible, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Interceptor, And More

News Team, assemble! Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is coming to Netflix, and in the same week as three separate Mission: Impossible movies. (Which is perfect timing, considering the recent release of the trailer for Dead Reckoning Part One .) If you’re up for even more action, Fast Saga vet Elsa Pataky is about to get into some heavy duty world-saving in Interceptor.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy - 6/1/22

Dear John - 6/1/22

Dumb and Dumber - 6/1/22

Edge of Seventeen - 6/1/22

Eraser - 6/1/22

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass - 6/1/22

Lean on Me - 6/1/22

Léon: The Professional - 6/1/22

Life as We Know It - 6/1/22

Mission: Impossible - 6/1/22

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol - 6/1/22

Mission: Impossible II - 6/1/22

Mr Bean's Holiday - 6/1/22

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation - 6/1/22

Soul Plane - 6/1/22

Steel Magnolias - 6/1/22

The Amazing Spider-Man - 6/1/22

The Boy - 6/1/22

The Departed - 6/1/22

The Fighter - 6/1/22

The Girl Next Door - 6/1/22

The Hurt Locker - 6/1/22

The Players Club - 6/1/22

Titanic - 6/1/22

Troy - 6/1/22

Vegas Vacation - 6/1/22

We Are Marshall - 6/1/22

Borgen - Power & Glory - 6/2/22

The DUFF - 6/2/22

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake - 6/2/22

As the Crow Flies - 6/3/22

Floor Is Lava: Season 2 - 6/3/22

Interceptor - 6/3/22

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? - 6/3/22

The Perfect Mother - 6/3/22

Surviving Summer - 6/3/22

Two Summers - 6/3/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of June 5: Hustle, Peaky Blinders: Season 6, Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, And More

Adam Sandler’s Netflix original Hustle is definitely not a comedy, as proven in the trailer . The basketball movie, co-starring Queen Latifah, looks like it could rival Uncut Gems when it comes to the more serious side of Sandler, and fans will get to see it soon. Also coming aboard is the promised tribute to the late Bob Saget , fittingly titled Dirty Daddy, which was also the name of his 2014 autobiography.

Straight Up - 6/5/22

Action Pack: Season 2 - 6/6/22

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (opens in new tab) - 6/6/22

That’s My Time with David Letterman - 6/7/22

Baby Fever - 6/8/22

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis - 6/8/22

Hustle - 6/8/22

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey - 6/8/22

Rhythm + Flow France - 6/9/22

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration - 6/9/22

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - 6/10/22

Closet Monster - 6/10/22

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute - 6/10/22

First Kill - 6/10/22

Intimacy - 6/10/22

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 - 6/10/22

Top Gear: Season 27 - 6/10/22

Top Gear: Season 28 - 6/10/22

Trees of Peace - 6/10/22

Vice - 6/10/22

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory - 6/11/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of June 12: Spiderhead, Halftime, Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend, And More

While Elsa Pataky helped open June 2022’s Netflix extravaganza, her husband Chris Hemsworth will keep things going at the middle of the month. His new film Spiderhead has a trailer that shows off Hemsworth cracking jokes and messing with the heads of people like Miles Teller, just for fun. Other notable titles for this week are the Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime, and the debut of Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend.

Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures - 6/13/22

Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends - 6/13/22

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends - 6/13/22

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America - 6/13/22

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live - 6/14/22

Halftime - 6/14/22

The Mole: Season 3-4 - 6/14/22

Centauro - 6/15/22

Front Cover - 6/15/22

God's Favorite Idiot - 6/15/22

Heart Parade - 6/15/22

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend - 6/15/22

Maldivas - 6/15/22

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet - 6/15/22

The War Next-door: Season 2 - 6/15/22

The Wrath of God - 6/15/22

Dead End: Paranormal Park - 6/16/22

Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2 - 6/16/22

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 - 6/16/22

Rhythm + Flow France - 6/16/22

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta - 6/16/22

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special - 6/16/22

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - 6/16/22

The Martha Mitchell Effect - 6/17/22

Rainbow High: Season 2 - 6/17/22

She: Season 2 - 6/17/22

Spiderhead - 6/17/22

You Don't Know Me - 6/17/22

Alchemy of Souls - 6/18/22

Charmed: Season 4 - 6/18/22

SPRIGGAN - 6/18/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of June 19: The Umbrella Academy Season 3, The Man From Toronto, Sing 2, And More

Saving the world from an apocalypse will take it out of you, but The Umbrella Academy doesn’t look like it’s going to give its heroes much of a rest on that front in Season 3. Also, for those of you who missed Sing 2 in the theaters, your chance to watch it at home on Netflix has finally arrived. Last, but not least, The Man from Toronto finally becomes a reality, through the Netflix exclusive debut of the Kevin Hart/Woody Harrelson action/comedy .

Civil - 6/19/22

It (2017) - 6/19/22

Doom Of Love - 6/20/22

Philomena - 6/20/22

All That: Seasons 2-3 - 6/21/22

The Future Of - 6/21/22

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual - 6/21/22

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2 - 6/21/22

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2 - 6/21/22

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2 - 6/21/22

Bruna Louise: Demolition - 6/22/22

The Hidden Lives of Pets - 6/22/22

Love & Gelato - 6/22/22

The Mist (2007) - 6/22/22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes - 6/22/22

Sing 2 - 6/22/22

Snowflake Mountain - 6/22/22

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 - 6/22/22

Best of the Fest - 6/23/22

First Class - 6/23/22

Queen - 6/23/22

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 - 6/24/22

Legacies: Season 4 - 6/24/22

The Man from Toronto - 6/24/22

Man Vs Bee - 6/24/22

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - 6/24/22

Grey's Anatomy: Season 18 - 6/25/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of June 26: Blasted, Sharkdog: Season 2, And More

Get ready to get Blasted, as a bachelor party between estranged friends turns into the frontline of an alien invasion! Also returning to Netflix is the children’s series Sharkdog, which brings the creature and his human back for more kid-friendly adventures.

Cafe Minamdang - 6/27/22

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday - 6/27/22

Blasted - 6/28/22

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy - 6/28/22

BEAUTY - 6/29/22

Extraordinary Attorney Woo - 6/29/22

Pirate Gold of Adak Island - 6/29/22

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 - 6/29/22

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy - 6/30/22

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom - 6/30/22

Sharkdog: Season 2 - 6/30/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix June 2022 TBD

Here’s a couple more titles headed to Netflix, which are currently without release dates.

Glamour Girls

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom