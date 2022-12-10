Former DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Reunited With Tom Bergeron In Cute Pics, And More Than A Few Fans Had The Same Reaction
Cheryl Burke and Tom Bergeron have reunited!
With Dancing With the Stars rumored to make some big changes for next season and multiple longtime stars leaving, including judge Len Goodman and pro dancer Cheryl Burke, seeing some DWTS vets reunite is a joy. Burke recently reunited with former host Tom Bergeron, and some fans had quite the reaction.
Cheryl Burke and Tom Bergeron had a sweet reunion recently, and Burke posted some fun photos from it on Instagram. Although Bergeron departed from the dancing series a few seasons ago, it seems like he has stayed close to the pro dancer, and it was like no time had passed:
A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Burke and Bergeron weren’t the only ones happy about the reunion. The post was soon flooded with comments from fans yearning for what used to be. the.real.susie.q even wished for a new show with just the two of them, noting that host Tyra Banks just isn’t cutting it for them:
While it has only been a few seasons since Tyra Banks took up the hosting duties from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, she has seen more than a couple of controversies throughout the show already. Especially following the move to Disney+, some fans think the show hasn’t been the same since Bergeron and Andrews departed, including hoegie12:
Then there’s also chach1006, who directly said that DWTS just went downhill after Bergeron was no longer host:
Meanwhile, some fans are simply holding on to hope that Tom Bergeron will return to DWTS someday, and even hoping more that that someday is in September 2023, to be exact, like orlee_pena:
Tom Bergeron hosted Dancing With the Stars for the first 28 seasons of the series, with Erin Andrews joining beginning in Season 18. The dynamic duo quickly turned into beloved co-hosts for 10 seasons, and both departed the dancing show at the same time. The exit definitely still sings, and some fans aren’t happy with their replacements, as petebotos pointed out:
Although their exits were a bit premature for many fans who didn't want to see them go, both Bergeron and Andrews had nothing but nice things to say when Alfonso Ribeiro was announced to join Tyra Banks as a co-host for Season 31. So while they may not have the best feelings about the way they left things, it’s nice that they don’t have any hard feelings about who replaced them.
As for Cheryl Burke, it’s especially nice to see her with Tom Bergeron since she recently left DWTS herself. Burke penned a sentimental statement following the Season 31 finale after Charli D’Amelio won the Mirrorball. We can only guess if Burke and Bergeron reflected on their time on DWTS, and who knows? Maybe they even discussed the possibility of returning to the Disney+ show in the future.
Watch Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars now using a Disney+ subscription!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.