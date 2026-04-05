Erin Moriarty’s Final Goodbye Message To The Boys Gave Me An Emotional Gut Punch With Boobs, Beer, And Blood

99% of all televised media might as well pack it up this week, as The Boys is about to tear down the 2026 TV schedule with the arrival of the fifth and final season, streaming via Amazon Prime subscription. Fans will presumably get to see all manner of superpowered massacres and debauchery on display, as well as plenty of meme-ready Homelander faces, but not before seeing a slew of behind-the-scenes shots from star Erin Moriarty, who also penned an emotional and gracious farewell to her time as Annie, a.k.a. Starlight.

Moriarty is one of several Boys stars who has been keeping her followers hyped up about the final batch of episodes, having shared earlier celebratory posts, but this latest photo drop shared to Instagram is all about looking further back at the past rather than anticipating the future. She’s got some fun and hilarious shots in there that successfully make it seem like working on The Boys was a hoot for all these years. As she shared in her post caption:

Pulled these from the memory bin before the end begins. This final season coincided with the scariest moments of my life; I confronted health challenges that affected everyone around me, (shoutout to the crew members that did the daily heavy lifting to navigate said challenges, I see you).

As Season 5 was in the midst of its production, Erin Moriarty revealed in June 2025 that she'd been diagnosed a month prior with Graves' disease, and discovering that was a gamechanger for the actress, who had suffered issues for a while but had "chalked it all up to stress and fatigue" before seeking medical treatment.

Article continues below

She continued her caption, sharing that even while in the physical dregs, she was emotionally lifted by spending her days with the cast and crew of The Boys. As she put it:

I remember thinking, more than once: 'if these are my last days, how lucky am I to spend them with these people I love so much, in our special world we’ve created.' There couldn’t be a more earnest testament to every human apart of this production. A thank you + love letter to my work family (cast, crew, producers, writers, and everyone in between); my days with you have filled my life/work cup. The rest will be surplus.

Moriarty's pics also include Jack Quaid pulling an action pose wearing a pink robe, Quaid drinking a beer while flipping the camera off, Karen Fukuhara wearing that bloodied-up tiny arm prosthetic from Season 4's premiere, and Laz Alonso covered from head to toe in a cream-colored goop. ONe of the more bizarre group shots is of Moriarty lying in bed with Chace Crawford and Colby Minifie, who's wearing a flesh-colored shirt that makes it look like she's topless (with IG heart emojis over the faux boobs).

Minifie, Black Noir portrayer Nate Mitchell and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke all shared positive responses to the actresses' nifty pics, as seen below.

ERIC KRIPKE: Love you dude, so lucky and grateful you’re Annie

COLBY MINIFIE: Love you Erin!!! ❤️

NATE MITCHELL: Love you bbgrl!!! ❤️❤️❤️

It's encouraging to know that Moriarty was seemingly surrounded by love throughout those five seasons. Even if it wouldn't make much sense for her to appear in the upcoming prequel Vought Rising or other projects in development, here's hoping Starlight survives the final battle with Homelander & Co. and returns in some way down the line.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Colbie Minifie was so inspired by Moriarty's post that she shared her own throwback photo dump that similarly had me feeling both highly amused and highly emotional about this show bowing out soon.

A post shared by Colby Minifie (@colby.minifie) A photo posted by on

Set to deliver a final showdown that could possibly eclipse all impending battles heading to any upcoming DCU TV shows or upcoming Marvel TV shows, The Boys is ready to start milking the joy out of audiences on Wednesday, April 8.