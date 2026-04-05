Erin Moriarty’s Final Goodbye Message To The Boys Gave Me An Emotional Gut Punch With Boobs, Beer, And Blood
I don't like being this close to the end.
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99% of all televised media might as well pack it up this week, as The Boys is about to tear down the 2026 TV schedule with the arrival of the fifth and final season, streaming via Amazon Prime subscription. Fans will presumably get to see all manner of superpowered massacres and debauchery on display, as well as plenty of meme-ready Homelander faces, but not before seeing a slew of behind-the-scenes shots from star Erin Moriarty, who also penned an emotional and gracious farewell to her time as Annie, a.k.a. Starlight.
Moriarty is one of several Boys stars who has been keeping her followers hyped up about the final batch of episodes, having shared earlier celebratory posts, but this latest photo drop shared to Instagram is all about looking further back at the past rather than anticipating the future. She’s got some fun and hilarious shots in there that successfully make it seem like working on The Boys was a hoot for all these years. As she shared in her post caption:
As Season 5 was in the midst of its production, Erin Moriarty revealed in June 2025 that she'd been diagnosed a month prior with Graves' disease, and discovering that was a gamechanger for the actress, who had suffered issues for a while but had "chalked it all up to stress and fatigue" before seeking medical treatment.Article continues below
She continued her caption, sharing that even while in the physical dregs, she was emotionally lifted by spending her days with the cast and crew of The Boys. As she put it:
Moriarty's pics also include Jack Quaid pulling an action pose wearing a pink robe, Quaid drinking a beer while flipping the camera off, Karen Fukuhara wearing that bloodied-up tiny arm prosthetic from Season 4's premiere, and Laz Alonso covered from head to toe in a cream-colored goop. ONe of the more bizarre group shots is of Moriarty lying in bed with Chace Crawford and Colby Minifie, who's wearing a flesh-colored shirt that makes it look like she's topless (with IG heart emojis over the faux boobs).
Minifie, Black Noir portrayer Nate Mitchell and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke all shared positive responses to the actresses' nifty pics, as seen below.
- ERIC KRIPKE: Love you dude, so lucky and grateful you’re Annie
- COLBY MINIFIE: Love you Erin!!! ❤️
- NATE MITCHELL: Love you bbgrl!!! ❤️❤️❤️
It's encouraging to know that Moriarty was seemingly surrounded by love throughout those five seasons. Even if it wouldn't make much sense for her to appear in the upcoming prequel Vought Rising or other projects in development, here's hoping Starlight survives the final battle with Homelander & Co. and returns in some way down the line.
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Colbie Minifie was so inspired by Moriarty's post that she shared her own throwback photo dump that similarly had me feeling both highly amused and highly emotional about this show bowing out soon.
A post shared by Colby Minifie (@colby.minifie)
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Set to deliver a final showdown that could possibly eclipse all impending battles heading to any upcoming DCU TV shows or upcoming Marvel TV shows, The Boys is ready to start milking the joy out of audiences on Wednesday, April 8.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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