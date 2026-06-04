Euphoria’s Creator Was Gonna Skirt Around Nudity. Why Sydney Sweeney Pushed Back
Cassie's OF story set the internet ablaze.
Euphoria recently wrapped up its run on television, with its three seasons making it an HBO show that got the world talking. The series (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription) made a ton of headlines with its third season, which included Sydney Sweeney's OnlyFans plot line. It turns out that Sam Levinson originally wanted to shoot around the nudity... until the actress pushed back.
While fans have been debating Euphoria's series finale, there's been a ton of discourse about Cassie Howard being on OF and the wild nudity that Sweeney shot throughout Season 3. In a conversation with The New York Times, showrunner/writer/director Levinson spoke about his original approach to Cassie's NSFW content, claiming:
Even before Sydney Sweeney went nude for Season 3, there were plenty of wild OnlyFans scenes that were in the newest season of Euphoria. We saw the actress wearing revealing outfits, dressed up as both a dog and a baby. So Levinson might have been able to work around Cassie's story without having the Madame Web star go nude. Although it sounds like Sweeney insisted on baring it all, as Levinson went on to reveal:
Talk about being brave. But since Sweeney had already gone a number of nude scenes for Euphoria's first two seasons, it sounds like she didn't mind doing it again for Season 3. In fact, she thought that it was essential to bringing Cassie's OnlyFans storyline to life.
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
Euphoria is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. If you want to re-watch Sydney Sweeney's time as Cassie Howard you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.
In addition to the OF scenes, Sweeney also went nude when Cassie had sex with famous actor Dylan Reid (Homer Gere). Then there was the wild fantasy/dream sequence, where Cassie grew into the size of a kaiju and was seen demolishing LA... including putting her bare breasts onto a skyscraper window. Sam Levinson spoke more about how down to clown Sydney Sweeney has been throughout Euphoria, offering:
The word fearless definitely makes sense for those of us who watched all three seasons of the Emmy-winning HBO series. Cassie Howard is a wild character, and many of us would likely balk if asked to do so much vulnerable work, including both nudity and sexual scenes. But Sydney Sweeney accomplished it all, and helped make her Euphoria character a truly iconic part of pop culture.
Euphoria Season 3 is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The show has reached it end, and I'm curious to see how it performs during Awards Season at the Emmys.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.