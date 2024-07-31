I Thought Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Would Dominate On Netflix This Week, But It’s Getting Beat By A Surprising Rom-Com

The weekend box office hit Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premiered on Netflix on July 22nd. It had a promising #1 spot in the Top 10, but it was shockingly short-lived. I would have thought that the Ghostbusters sequel would have continued to dominate on the streaming service, but it ended up getting beat by a surprising rom-com.

You would think that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire would continue its streak of being #1 in the Top 10. It grossed over $201 million at the box office and the OG cast is back again to relive the glory days of chasing ghosts. It would make sense to attract the loyal fanbase who grew up watching the Ivan Reitman movies as well as a new generation of fans.

According to Netflix Global Top 10 , the Ghostbusters sequel had a good first week at the #1 spot with over 19 million views. If you can believe it, its Top 10 standing was brief the next week with the rom-com Find Me Falling surprisingly now at #1 with over 5,000 more views. It's been standing in that same top spot for the past two weeks, placing the supernatural-comedy at #2.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The 2024 Netflix movie Find Me Falling stars Harry Connick Jr. playing a rockstar down on his luck who decides to live on a remote Mediterranean island. But, two startling discoveries come his way- his new residence is known for being a suicide hotspot and his old flame who left him years ago lives near the area. Even though the critics placed it at a low 36% on Rotten Tomatoes , audiences gave the feel-good flick a fresh 70%. Clearly, it means that Netflix subscribers are liking what they see.

Based on Anyone But You being a shocking box office success at over $100 million, it proves that rom-coms are truly making a comeback in theaters and on your streaming schedule . After all, the roasted superhero flick Madame Web was #1 on Netflix until the rom-com Mother of the Bride took its top spot.

Movies like Find Me Falling and Mother of the Bride getting such high views are fulfilling the rom-com goal Netflix wants . As its CEO Ted Sarandos is looking at the numbers of what subscribers are watching, his mission is to provide content within specific genres that audiences will want to see more of. With romantic comedies having the power to make an audience feel warm and fuzzy by the end of it, it’s no wonder Netflix users turn to this feel-good genre after a long day.

Just when you thought Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire would keep up its #1 success on Netflix, it surprisingly got beat out by the new rom-com Find Me Falling after a week. While audiences enjoy watching the action of chasing ghosts around New York City, it shows that subscribers would prefer to see a feel-good love story. You can watch both Top 10 movies on your Netflix subscription .