Glen Powell Hilariously Refers To His New Cover As ‘The Chest Hair Issue,’ And He’s Not Wrong

I’ve heard the 2024 movie schedule be described as the year of Glen Powell in recent months, and while I’m not sure he can claim the entire year as a success yet, certainly so far he’s had a sweet run. He parlayed the hit Top Gun: Maverick into a role in the overperforming box office hit Anyone But You ) and a gig in the hopefully-awesome Twisters movie . Plus, his Netflix movie Hit Man hits theaters and then streaming over the next couple of weeks. He’s been making the press rounds for the latter, and had a hilarious comment after his latest cover dropped.

Powell recently shared a look at a big profile story he did with longtime magazine outlet THR. He shared the cover to his social and added a bit of his own flourish, a caption that read “The Chest Hair Issue.” He’s giving a bit of a Simon Cowell vibe, in my opinion, and not just on the cover photo but in the subsequent images in thread as well.

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) A photo posted by on

At 35, Powell is no spring chicken in the industry, though no one would describe him as old. But while a lot of celebrities get really famous in their twenties, Powell’s trajectory had been a slow burn until Top Gun: Maverick launched him into the troposphere, quite literally. Everyone comes to fame at different times in Hollywood, but this delayed onset gave him a little more time to develop some chest hair.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who appeared with Powell in the 2012 movie Stuck in Love, also had a humorous comment on the post, writing, “One less button brother.” Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul had a similar comment, writing, “Yesssss! Well done brother!🔥.” And Daisy Jones And The Six’s Sam Claflin wrote what many of us were thinking, “you dishy slayer.” Finally, for all you Glen Coco lovers out there, Ashley Park showed up in the comments with a funny Mean Girls reference, “You go Glen Coco (Powell) 👏👏.”

On Friday, the actor posted more pics from the shoot with THR and dubbed those "The Chest Hair Issue Part 2."

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) A photo posted by on

If anything, as Powell has become more famous, he’s been more and more willing to take public trolling, often from his parents. He had some back and forth with his own mother after she called him “a little douchey” in an interview. Then, he took his parents to a premiere and they pulled a full “sign guy” and busted out their own Mean Girls references with signs that read “Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen” and “It’s never gonna happen.”

As we all know this is a reference to the infamous “fetch” quote.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)