Godzilla Minus One Hit Netflix This Weekend, People Are Raving About It Again Online

My friends, there is one thing in life we all need to remember when it comes to the world of kaijus: you never know when Godzilla, or any of his contemporaries, will strike next. This past weekend proved that rather handily, as Netflix stealth dropped 2024 Oscar winner Godzilla Minus One onto most of its worldwide library. And between returning viewers and newcomers taking in director Takashi Yamazaki’s monstrous epic, the world has been raving about the picture all over again.

Social media has lit up with reactions to Toho’s entry into the more dramatic side of the Goji canon. And its debut on streaming couldn’t have come at a better time, between this year’s 70th anniversary of Ishiro Honda’s mythic 1954 classic and the 2024 movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire also recently hitting PVOD.

Though a slight warning for those of you in Japan and France: an unspecified date for your territories is still to be announced. Even in light of that setback, the hype for this film alone is pretty spectacular as Godzilla Minus One’s stunning box office success has given it quite the reputation. With that in mind, here’s some of the reactions people have been sharing through Twitter :

@KKriegeBlog - “I was prepared for Godzilla minus One to be a more cerebral Godzilla movie. I was absolutely not prepared for the emotional rollercoaster of this film. 100% WEPT through this sequence. The depiction of family devastation and reconnection in the postwar environment is MOVING.”

@RachelKenobi - “Men on my social media today: “OMG Godzilla Minus One is incredible! Why did no one talk about this!?!?” Me, who didn’t shut up about it for months: [cue GIF of exasperation].”

@KillerCritics - “[Godzilla’s tug boat chase] encapulsates so much of what makes Godzilla Minus One great. Stunning effects. Heart-pounding tension. Godzilla’s terrifying power. Koichi’s fear in the face of his trauma and his struggle for redemption. Just incredible filmmaking”

@joerussotweets - “Holy fucking fuck. The movie that should have been in your 2023 Top Ten if you actually like movies, GODZILLA MINUS ONE, is FINALLY available on Netflix!!!!!!”

@pkrugg - “Just watched Godzilla Minus One. My wife cried at the end. My wife cried at the end of a Godzilla movie. My work here is done."

By the way, that last tweet is from Paul Rugg, the voice of Freakazoid himself! And if I’m being totally honest, my wife shared the same reaction when I took her to see the black and white majesty of Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color in theaters. Sadly, there’s no information for when, or if, that special variant of the film will be available for Netflix subscription holders just yet.

That being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s being held for a special double dip, much like the theatrical premiere. I actually don’t mind that fact at all, as after seeing Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color’s spectacular conversion , I can definitely say it’s a totally unique experience that’s well worth the return trip. That, and it’s just another sign towards how good kaiju fans have it at the moment.

We truly are living in times where the Godzilla franchise is being well served on several fronts. As the MonsterVerse gives us the sillier blockbuster thrills some of the later Showa era movies indulged in, Toho continues to provide movies that dive into socio political commentary, along with some prime scenes of destruction and nightmare fuel. Godzilla Minus One firmly stands in that latter camp, and you can get in on the magic yourself, through Netflix streaming, as well as digital purchase and rental on PVOD.