Godzilla X Kong Is Still A Ways Off, But Netflix Drops Trailer For Skull Island MonsterVerse Series, Plus Release Date

So far, the MonsterVerse has consisted entirely of live-action cinematic offerings, starting with Godzilla in 2014 and most recently with Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021. We’re certainly not done getting movies in this franchise, as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated for 2024, but the MonsterVerse is also now stretching into the TV realm, first with Skull Island. More than two years after this anime-styled series was announced, not only has the first trailer for it finally dropped, it’s also been revealed that it will be released to Netflix subscribers on June 22.

Set sometime in the decades between Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong, Skull Island focuses on a group of stranded travelers trying to escape from the title location, which, of course, is no easy feat given not just where it is on the map, but because it’s home to all kinds of dangerous monsters, or Titans, as they’re known in this world. This trailer doesn’t provide any specific plot details for the show, but it is indicated that the characters will be following along with are part of a science expedition, whether they’re the scientists themselves or the soldiers/mercenaries who have come along as protection. History has a tendency to repeat itself, and just like the characters from the 2017 MonsterVerse movie, the Skull Island characters will eventually cross paths with Kong, who’s the undisputed king of this island.

Those who’ve seen Godzilla vs. Kong will remember that eventually Kong has to leave Skull Island because the storm that once kept it hidden from the rest the rest of the world slowly starts destroying it. This animated series provides another opportunity to see the towering gorilla back when Skull Island was his turf. The question now is how he’ll get along with this group of humans compared to the previous one. And while I am interested to see which humans make it off of Skull Island alive, I’m also wondering if the events of this show lead to the permanent Monarch outpost being set up on the island, which was being run by Rebecca Hall’s Dr. Ilene Andrews at the beginning of Godzilla vs. Kong.

As for who we’ll hear in Netflix’s Skull Island, the core voice cast consists of Nicolas Cantu as main protagonist Charlie, Mae Whitman as Annie (who’s been rescued from the ocean at the start of the series), Darren Barnett as Mike, Benjamin Bratt as Cap and Betty Gilpin as Irene. Behind the scenes, Brian Duffield created, wrote and executive produced the show, and it’s a product from Powerhouse Animation, the same company that animated fellow Netflix shows Castlevania and Blood of Zeus. This is one of two animated shows Legendary Television has coming up for the streaming service, the other being a new Tomb Raider adaptation.

Once again, Skull Island premieres June 22, and that’s just one of many new shows coming soon to Netflix. MonsterVerse fans should also remember that in addition to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire being slated for March 15, 2024, a live-action show called Godzilla and the Titans will premiere to Apple TV+ subscribers at a yet-to-be-revealed date.