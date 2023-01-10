Hacks: 6 Things I Want To See In Season 3 Of The HBO Max Series

Ever since HBO’s comedy, Hacks, was renewed for Season 3, fans of the show have been patiently waiting for news on when we can expect new episodes to appear on the streaming service. Now that the cast and crew have finally returned to set, we can cross our fingers for a 2023 premiere date.

In the meantime, I’ve been thinking a lot about what will happen in Hacks Season 3. Are Deobrah and Ava really going their separate ways? Will Jimmy’s solo business venture pan out? Will Marty ever get what’s coming to him? (Seriously, I hate that guy.)

I have a lot of questions, but most importantly, I have a lot of things I’m wishing for in Season 3. Without further ado, here are six things I’m really hoping to see in the new season of the Emmy award-winning comedy, Hacks.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

OBVIOUSLY A Deborah/Ava Reunion

Like most Hacks fans, I was devastated when Deborah kicked Ava to the curb at the end of Season 2. I fully understand her reasoning for doing so, but that doesn't make it hurt any less! Seriously, the rollercoaster of emotions between “at least she’ll still see her at the trial” and “never mind, she dropped the lawsuit” gave me emotional whiplash.

I’m really hoping that both ladies will have some time to grow on their own in Season 3 before ultimately making a reunion. I believe they can find the fine line between codependency and saying goodbye forever. I’m just hoping we don’t find Ava in the pits of post-breakup depression at the start of Season 3.

Luckily, I think the chances of a reunion are pretty good—after all, Jimmy (creator, writer and actor Paul W. Downs) is still both Deborah and Ava’s manager, so they’re bound to at least run into each other every once in a while.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

More Jimmy/Kayla Screen Time

Speaking of Jimmy, don’t forget that he and Kayla (scene stealer Meg Stalter) left their management agency to create their own company at the end of Season 2. I’m really hoping that means we’ll get a lot more scenes between these two workplace besties in Hacks Season 3.

Seriously, look how many good Jimmy/Kayla moments are in this montage alone:

With any luck, a lot of Hacks Season 3 will look a lot like this video, except, hopefully, with much more inappropriate behavior from Kayla.

(Image credit: HBO)

A Level Of Understanding Between Ava And Her Mom

During Season 2 we saw Ava gain perspective on why her mom is the way she is—and while that doesn’t eliminate the problems in their relationship, it definitely helps Ava to see her mother as human.

I’m hoping in Season 3, Nina can also begin to understand her daughter a bit better. I’d like her to make an effort to understand the things Ava wants in life, and I’d really like her to accept some accountability for the less than ideal state of her and Ava’s relationship. Most importantly, I’d love to get through a scene with these two without feeling like I’m going to cringe right out of my skin.

That being said, Season 3 will feel incomplete if Jane Adams doesn’t return to play Ava’s mother for the third time. You have to admit, she plays a perfect infuriating mom (evidenced by the two Emmy nominations she’s received for Outstanding Guest Actress in a comedy series for her work on Hacks).

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Non-Work Related Fulfillment For Marcus

We saw Marcus hit a few low points in Season 2—the Adderall incident with the puppy was particularly bad—but now that he’s accepted the fact that Deborah is the only thing going on in his life, I’m hoping he can reach some kind of personal fulfillment outside of his career.

I get that some people are born to be workaholics, and that’s okay! But, Marcus truly needs a boyfriend, or a hobby, or something. Badly. He really does not know how to interact with people outside of business transactions.

Ideally, this positive change for Marcus will also include lots more scenes with his mother and Miss Loretta, who always go toe to toe with Meg Stalter as episode scene-stealers.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Comedian Cameos

Now that Deborah (actor Jean Smart) has fully launched a comeback as a power player in the comedy industry, I have my fingers crossed that we’ll see a few celebrity cameos in Season 3. I could totally see Jimmy setting up some podcast appearances or something with real life comedians (a la John Mulaney, Jaboukie Young-White, and others who played themselves on the HBO comedy Crashing).

I’d love to see Deborah interact with fellow female comedians, but I’m also dreaming of a roast battle scenario. I won’t name names, but I’d love to see Deborah annihilate a few comedians like she did in the comedy club in Season 1. Maybe Deborah could even bring a fellow comedian with her to sell some stuff on QVC!

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Improvements In Ava’s Love Life

Ava’s had some truly devastating flings in the first two seasons—I’m sure I don’t have to remind you about the guy who unalived himself—so it’s definitely time for Ava to get a romantic interaction that doesn’t end in disaster in Season 3.

From awkward run-ins with exes to overstayed welcomes with subletters, Ava (actor and comedian Hannah Einbinder) truly hasn’t been able to catch a break in her love life for two seasons straight. But now that she’s grown a little bit as a person—dare I say matured—she deserves some love. I have good feelings about Ava and Taylor reuniting (especially if Ava is going to leave Las Vegas), but I’m not opposed to her meeting someone new, either.

Also, let’s get this girl back on a lesbian cruise. It’s what the viewers want.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Hacks are available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. Release dates for episodes of Season 3 of one of the best HBO Max comedies have not yet been announced.