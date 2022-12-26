Hacks Season 3: 6 Quick Things We Know About The HBO Max Series

It’s been a long time since we had any news to report about Hacks, the dark comedy about a “twisted” mentorship between standup legend Deborah Vance and struggling young writer Ava. But fear not, Hacks fans: the cast and crew are officially back on set, creating Season 3 of the Emmy award-winner, which is one of the best shows on HBO Max.

We last left Deborah and Ava at a turning point in their relationship: having found success with her self-produced comedy special, Deborah tells Ava that their partnership can’t continue. Ava must carve out her own career or risk being permanently overshadowed by Deborah’s larger-than-life personality.

Will our heroines be split up for Season 3? Will Ava be able to find success without Deborah? Will Deborah be able to find her new voice without Ava? We can speculate about the plot of the new season all day long, but first, here are some quick things we know for sure about Hacks Season 3.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

In June 2022 Hacks Was Renewed For Season 3

Back in June of 2022, only a month after the premiere of Season 2, HBO renewed Hacks for a third season. President of Universal Television Erin Underhill had this to say about the renewal in a press release:

The first two seasons of Hacks—expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen—gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We're thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can't wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble.

Lucia, Paul and Jen—that’s Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, who previously worked together in the writing room on Broad City—received numerous accolades for the work writing Seasons 1 and 2 of Hacks, so it’s no wonder HBO wanted to bring the creators back for more.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The Cast And Crew Are Officially Back On Set

Luckily for fans of the show, a lot of the cast is returning for Season 3, including leading lady Jean Smart (who announced her return to set via an Instagram post:

A post shared by Jean Smart (@realjeansmart) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Note the comments from coworkers Hannah Einbinder, Johnny Sibilly, and Mark Indelicato, who play Ava, Wilson, and Damien (respectively) on the show.

Smart, who won back-to-back Emmy awards for her portrayal of Deborah Vance, also revealed in a recent career timeline interview with Vanity Fair that much of the crew has returned as well, explaining that everyone who works on the show loves to be a part of it.

Fan favorite Meg Stalter will also be returning as Jimmy’s assistant Kayla, which she confirmed in an Instagram post:

A post shared by megstalter (@megsstalter) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Hopefully we’ll see a lot more of Kayla on screen in Season 3—it’s probable, since Season 2 ended with Jimmy and Kayla leaving their management company to fly solo.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Jean Smart WILL Be Driving A Bulldozer In Season 3

We do know one thing about the plot of Season 3—the fact that Jean Smart will be driving a bulldozer at some point during the series. Smart revealed that she’d picked up the new skill on the set of the third installment, which she shared during a conversation with E! News at the December 15 Babylon premiere.

In the same interview, Smart revealed another tidbit from her return to the Hacks set:

I had to get bench-pressed by Luke Macfarlane, a very handsome young actor, which was kind of embarrassing.

Yeah, that sounds super embarrassing [insert eyeroll]. I’m really more concerned by the bulldozer news, though.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Deborah’s Path To Redemption Will Continue To Be A Theme

While Deborah’s growth as a person and as a comedian has been a theme throughout Seasons 1 and 2, that idea of “redemption” will continue to ring through Season 3. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, writer Lucia Aniello had this to say about what we can expect for Deborah in the upcoming season:

I think in general when we pitched this show, a big part of it was about it being a redemption story for Deborah Vance, and the truth is, she's just had a major success with this special as you see in the finale. And so she's continuing on that path to redemption and being reestablished in the culture. But obviously that will come with its challenges, both personal and professional.

Of course, Deborah’s journey won’t be complete simply because she’s made a successful comedy special. There will still be growing and changing for Deborah to do in Season 3—my fingers are crossed that her path just leads back to Ava.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The Writers Are ‘Very Excited’ About What They Have Planned For Season 3 And Potentially Beyond

In the same June 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jen Statsky shared that while she and the writers had not yet written Season 3, they had already planned it—in fact, they had already planned what would happen after Season 3:

We have season 3 already. We have more than that. We are very excited about what we have planned.

There you go: the writers do not plan on Season 3 being Hacks’ final season. We can all breathe a sigh of relief that the writers have a clear vision in mind for the show’s future (though, hopefully, the conclusion won’t be for many years).

While the writers didn’t reveal any specific plans for future seasons, they made it clear that they don’t plan on stopping after Season 3, with Downs adding, “We have multiple chapters already planned.” Nice! That sounds like at least two more seasons to me.

(Image credit: HBO)

The release date for Hacks Season 3 has yet to be announced, so there’s no need to mark your calendar for the Hacks 2023 TV premiere dates just yet. However, both previous seasons of Hacks dropped in May 2021 and May 2022 respectively—so we can speculate the new season might be released in spring 2023.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Hacks are available to stream with a subscription to HBO Max. For more info about HBO original series, check out our guide of the best HBO Max Originals so far.