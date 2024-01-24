Halle Berry's Bruised Hit Big On Netflix, But Now The Streamer Has Scrapped Her New Sci-Fi Movie (Despite Already Filming It)
Another movie the public won't get to see.
Back in late 2021, Halle Berry starred in and made her directorial debut with Bruised, a sports drama that was released exclusively to Netflix subscribers. Although met with mixed critical reception, Bruised ended up hitting the #1 spot on the platform, and the X-Men actress had intended to follow it up with a sci-fi movie called The Mothership. However, word’s come in that Netflix has scrapped this next feature’s release despite already filming it.
Originally reported by Jeff Sneider, Variety has confirmed that The Mothership, which filmed in 2021, will not be completed “after multiple delays in post-production.” With this decision, the streamer is pulling the same kind of move that Warner Bros. Pictures did with Batgirl, Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Coyote vs. Acme, with those three movies also having been scrapped (for tax write-off purposes) despite completing filming. However, Coyote vs. Acme is now being shopped around to other distributors following public outcry, though that doesn’t appear to be an option for The Mothership.
More to come…
