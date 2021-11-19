Harriet The Spy Voice Cast: Where You’ve Seen And Heard The Actors Of The Apple TV+ Show Before

Harriet the Spy, the timeless children’s novel first written and illustrated by Louise Fitzhugh in 1964, has received multiple sequels and adaptations over the years, and the fearless and precocious pint-sized spy is back once more in the new Apple TV+ animated series. This time around, the Harriet the Spy cast is led by the incomparable Beanie Feldstein as the voice of the iconic amateur sleuth, Jane Lynch, Lacey Chabert, and multiple other notable voice actors. And after watching the first set of episodes, you may be wondering where you’ve seen and heard all those voice actors before. Well, you don’t have to spy too hard because we have everything you need to know…

Beanie Feldstein (Harriet M. Welsch)

Providing the voice of the titular hero at the center of Harriet the Spy is Beanie Feldstein, who has quickly risen through the ranks of young Hollywood since her breakout role in the 2019 comedy Booksmart . Prior to that, the younger sister of Jonah Hill had roles in Lady Bird (one of the best movies on Netflix ), The Female Brain, and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Feldstein is also no stranger when it comes to the world of television as she gave outstanding performances on shows like Orange is the New Black, What We Do in the Shadows, and Will and Grace. In 2021, Feldstein landed her biggest role on the small screen yet when she was cast as Monica Lewinsky in the FX anthology series Impeachment: American Crime Story .

Jane Lynch (Ole Golly)

Taking on the role of Ole Golly, Harriet’s trusted nanny, on Harriet the Spy is Jane Lynch, aka one of the most recognizable and prolific actresses in television. Whenever Lynch’s name comes up, it’s hard not to think about her portrayal of the iron-fisted Sue Sylvester on the Fox musical comedy series Glee , a performance that earned her a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award among other accolades. Lynch has also received awards for her involvement with Hollywood Game Night and the Amazon original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Over the years, Lynch has also given memorable performances in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, the Wreck-It Ralph franchise, and numerous others.

Lacey Chabert (Marion Hawthorne)

Providing the voice for the snooty and antagonistic Marion Hawthorne on the Apple TV+ Harriet the Spy animated series is Lacey Chabert, which makes perfect sense when you consider one particular role from her past. In 2004, Chabert portrayed Gretchen Wieners, aka one of “The Plastics” in the iconic comedy Mean Girls , though that is just a small part of her career. In the years since then, Chabert has become one of the most prominent faces on the Hallmark Channel , appearing in more than two dozen original movies and specials. Chabert is also no stranger when it comes to voice acting as she has appeared on classic Nickelodeon shows like Hey Arnold!, The Wild Thornberrys, and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters. Chabert’s other voice work includes Family Guy, Doc McStuffins, Robot Chicken, and so much more.

Kimberly Brooks (Janie)

Taking on the role of Janie, one of Harriet’s two best friends, in Harriet the Spy is Kimberly Brooks. A prolific voice actor, Brooks’ career dates back to 1996 when she provided the voices for numerous characters on Dexter’s Laboratory. Since then, she has appeared on shows ranging from The Powerpuff Girls to The Big Bang Theory and Gravity Falls to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and dozens upon dozens of live-action and animated series in-between. Brooks’ film credits include Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, Spies in Disguise , and Space Jam: A New Legacy. And ever since the mid-1990s, Brooks has provided voices for a number of video games including but not limited to Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, the Mass Effect series, and Minecraft: Story Mode.

Crispin Freeman (Mr. Welsch)

Providing the voice of Harriet’s father, Mr. Welsch, on Harriet the Spy is Crispin Freeman, who has made a career out of dubbing anime films and series into English. Throughout his career, Freeman’s voice has appeared on shows like Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Naruto, and countless others. Freeman has also lent his voice to characters on Steven Universe, Adventure Time, Young Justice, and Wolverine and the X-Men. His film work includes the Studio Ghibli classic Grave of the Fireflies, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, and Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.

Grey Griffin (Mrs. Welsch)

Taking on the role of Harriet’s mother, Mrs. Welsch, on Harriet the Spy is Grey Griffin, another veteran voice actress with an impressive body of work. Over the years, Griffin has voiced characters on Rugrats, The Powerpuff Girls, Samurai Jack, Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Batman, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and scores of others shows, movies, specials, and video games. In November 2019, Griffin took over the role of Martin and several other characters on The Simpsons following the death of voice actress Russi Taylor.

Charlie Schlatter (Sport)

Charlie Schlatter provides the voice of Sport, one of Harriet’s best friends on the Apple TV+ animated series. Prior to joining the Harriet the Spy cast, Schlatter spent more than 30 years appearing in movies like Bright Lights, Big City, Police Academy: Mission to Moscow, and Ed, as well as television shows like Shameless, NCIS, and the short-lived Ferris Bueller series, which saw him play the titular high school student. But the vast majority of Schlatter’s career has been spent in the world of animated series, with dozens upon dozens of shows featuring his voice. This long list includes Captain Planet and the Planeteers, Jackie Chan Adventures, The Fairly OddParents, Curious George, and The Loud House, to name only a few.