Harrison Ford Revealed The Project He's Felt The Most 'Comfortable' And 'Confident' Working On, And It Makes So Much Sense
The legend has been working for a very long time, so this is very high praise.
Harrison Ford has over 80 titles to his name, and his career spans nearly seven decades. There are a ton of projects he could name as the ones that make him feel the most “comfortable” and “confident.” Plus, there are a bunch of films that he’ll be remembered for forever. However, the actor recently revealed that he’s “never felt as comfortable, as confident” as he does working on one project in particular, and that series is called Shrinking. And let me tell you, it makes so much sense why this show means so much to him.
When Ford joined the Shrinking cast, I remember there being a lot of chatter about him doing TV, because he’d never been a regular on a television show until he signed up to play the therapist Paul on the incredible Apple TV+ series.
However, there’s clearly a deep reason why he keeps coming back to Shrinking (which is currently airing Season 2 on the 2024 TV schedule). He explained it eloquently too after Brett Goldstein recalled the story of how they hired the Star Wars actor during a panel for The Paley Center. Rather than Ford telling his side of the story behind why he said yes to the comedy, he explained why he valued the experience so much, saying:
Throughout the panel, the cast – which includes Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Brett Goldstein and more – spoke about their chemistry and how much they all genuinely love working on the show. That translates into the series too, and knowing they all love this work makes the project even better. It also adds more reasons why Ford likes working on the show so much.
Plus, the story they’re working on is about therapists who are working to help heal their clients, themselves and each other. With that in mind, a lot of good “emotional exercise” goes into this show, which Ford said is “redeeming.” It’s clear as day that he really loves playing Paul, as he said:
This would be high praise if anyone said it, but the fact that Harrison Ford is the man behind these words honestly adds even more meaning to them. As he said, he’s been working for a very long time, he knows the good and the bad of the business, and he’s made countless legendary projects. For him to say that Shrinking is the one that made him feel so “comfortable” and “confident” is a seriously high compliment.
So, considering all this, I think it’s safe to assume that he’ll be back as Paul for Season 3 of Shrinking, which I can’t wait for. In the meantime, he’ll be staying busy as Captain America: Brave New World will be released in February and Season 2 of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 is also slated to come out the same month on the 2025 TV schedule.
However, if you are looking to go back and see the actor in this role that he clearly adores so much, you can watch the first two seasons of Shrinking with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.