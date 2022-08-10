Disney+ Just Released Details On Its Cheaper, Ad-Supported Version, And It's Not That Cheap

Although Disney has been involved with Hulu for a long time, the Mouse House fully entered the streaming game with Disney+ on November 12, 2019. With Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian, Loki and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Disney+ movies like Lady and the Tramp, the latest Cheaper by the Dozen remake and Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, just clicks away, this streaming service has been available ad-free to users for $7.99 per month, but that will soon change. We’ve known for a while that a cheaper, ad-supported version of Disney+ is on the way, but new details have arrived revealing that won’t really be that cheap.

Disney has announce that Disney+ ad-supported plan will launch on December 8, and that will cost $7.99 per month. For those who want to stick to keep their Disney+ subscription ad-free, this tier, which will be called Disney+ Premium, will cost you an additional $3, i.e. $10.99 per month. Additionally, it was revealed that starting on October 10, Hulu with ads will increase from $6.99 a month to $7.99 a month, and the ad-free tier will increase from $12.99 a month to $14.99 a month. For those of you subscribed to ESPN+, that’s increasing from $6.99 a month to $9.99 a month.

Price increases have come to be expected from streaming services, and this isn’t even the first time Disney+ has delivered a price hike, as it originally started out at $6.99 a month. Still, the fact that the current ad-free price is only a few months away from becoming what you’ll need to shell out simply to watch programming on the platform with the inclusion of ads is a big move. Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said the following about the Disney+ price changes in an official statement (via THR):

With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience.

