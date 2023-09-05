Heartstopper's First Season 3 Episode Title Was Revealed, And Fans Hope It Means A Fan-Favorite Scene From The Graphic Novel Is Coming

Netflix’s hit YA LGBTQ+ series Heartstopper released its second season a little over a month ago, and a third season is already on the way. While it’s unusual for Netflix to announce new season news so quickly, Heartstopper is an interesting case because the series was renewed for a second and third season after the release of the successful first season. As such, fans were treated to their first sneak peek at what Season 3 has to offer in the form of the first episode title.

Netflix’s Uk & Ireland dropped the exciting announcement in a tweet of the title page of the script that shows off the episode title: ‘Love.” It’s worth noting that Heartstopper is a UK-based production and should not be delayed by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes going on in the United States. Given this and the news shared today, it looks like show creator and graphic novel creator of the same name, Alice Oseman, is already in the thick of writing Season 3. Oseman herself is credited with writing the script, which follows the creator penning all of the episodes for the first two seasons.

Obviously, most fans are overjoyed by the announcement. It might seem small and insignificant to casual viewers of the series, but fans of the graphic novel have already started speculating about what the title might mean for a fan-favorite scene from the graphic novel. It was only a matter of seconds before the replies to the original Tweet were flooded with the likes of Hearstopper fans wondering if the fate of their favorite scene had just been confirmed. @forgiveninasong wrote:

DOES THIS MEAN WE GET *THAT* SCENE IN EPISODE ONE??!!!! Book fans know

Fans of the source material have a good idea of what might be on the way to kick off the third season, and it's safe to say that the prospect is exciting. Another fan got a little bit more specific in their reaction, with @Gemma_Disney_5 posting:

Shower scene I hope!! 🚿

The scene in question comes from the original graphic novel and involves main characters, Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, confessing their love for each other for the first time. The confession comes as Nick is taking a shower. Charlie, already anxious from his first failed confession, starts rambling outside the bathroom door and accidentally tells Nick he loves him. Naturally, Charlie panics and immediately runs out of Nick’s house, leaving Nick scrambling to get out of the shower. He manages to make himself somewhat presentable before chasing down Charlie on the street to return the “I love you” sentiment.

It’s disastrously cute, as most things are with Nick and Charlie. There’s no doubt it would make for a comical and heartwarming scene on screen! Only time will tell, but given Oseman’s record of sticking close to her source material, the odds of the scene being included seem high.

While fans eagerly await the release of Season 3, they’ve already started campaigning for a Season 4 renewal. For now, you can stream the first two seasons of Heartstopper with an active Netflix subscription. I’d also suggest checking out the graphic novel that inspired the entire season. The fifth installment of which is set to be released later this year. And keep an eye on our rundown of everything new and coming soon to Netflix!