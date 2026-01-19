‘Did We Watch The Same Show?’ Heated Rivalry Star Responds To Fan Backlash Amid Dating Rumors

Shortly after its premiere, Heated Rivalry joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking, largely thanks to the book to screen adaptation's steamy love scenes. Those with a HBO Max subscription can watch the first season in its entirety, and the show continues to make headlines thanks to its wild popularity. Amid rumors of him dating co-star Connor Storrie, actor François Arnaud responded to some backlash that's been circulating online from fans of the show.

Heated Rivalry was already renewed for Season 2, and folks can't wait to see the show's two fictional couples when it returns. But Scott Hunter actor François Arnaud has been facing some backlash thanks to rumors that he's dating his co-star; apparently fans of the show want to see Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams together IRL. While speaking with The Star, Arnaud got honest about that recent trend online, sharing:

In general, fans have been incredibly positive and respectful. For the ones that aren’t, I think it’s a lot of younger fans who don’t really understand the difference between reality and fiction.

This backlash started when he and Storrie were photographed at JFK airport together. Neither actor has confirmed that they're actually dating, but clearly François Arnaud has heard the chatter online. This isn't the first time that he's addressed the discourse surrounding Heated Rivalry; he fired back when actor Jordan Firstman criticized the movie's sex scenes.

The cast of Heated Rivalry was catapulted into megafame a result of the show's success, which has no doubt been challenging. That includes speculation about the actors' sexualities, as well as their personal relationships with each other. Arnaud previously came out as bisexual himself, which has seemingly added fuel to the rumors about him and Connor Storrie. Later in the same interview, the Yellowjackets actor explained his feelings about the chatter and backlash, offering:

I honestly wish they would just rewatch the show, because it doesn’t seem like they got its message. Pay attention more closely. Did we watch the same show?

Points were made. Heated Rivalry shows how difficult it can be to come out as queer, specifically as a public figure with outside voices weighing in. One would think that fans of the series would a bit more kind and gentle to the cast, regardless of whether or not there's any truth to the rumors about François Arnaud and Connor Storrie dating.

The internet has been full of memes, thirst traps, and discussion about Heated Rivalry for weeks now, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. While this is a good sign for the show's future, it also means that the cast is under a microscope for the forseable future.

It's currently unclear when Heated Rivalry will return for Season 2, but there are plenty of folks hoping that it starts production soon and ends up on the 2026 TV schedule. I can't wait for more episodes, but I definitely feel for the cast and the double-edged sword that comes with fame.