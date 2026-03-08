Kylie Jenner Is Trying To Sell Her 48 Million Dollar Mansion, But Does It Have Anything To Do With Timothée Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have opened up slightly about their still-very-private relationship over the past several months in a way that has the gossip mills running at full speed When will they get engaged, or did he already propose? There's also the question of whether they even want to get married, and who would officiate? There’s also the matter of living arrangements, so does Kylie Jenner putting her $48 million megamansion up for sale have anything to do with her partner of three years? Let’s break down what we know.

Kylie Jenner’s Holmby Hills Fortress Is On The Market

Back in 2020, Kylie Jenner purchased a seven-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom home in Holmby Hills for $36.5 million. It looks like she’s hoping to make a profit by listing it for over $10 million more than that. According to realtor.com, whoever purchases the “modern fortress” with 12-foot-tall security gates will gain access to 15,320 square feet of living space, resort-style pool, chef’s kitchen, two bars, a pool table, a cozy home theater, pool cabana, large gym, game room, outdoor projection screen and sports court.

If only I had an extra $50 million lying around.

So is it just a coincidence that this big real estate move is coming at the same time that Timothée Chalamet has started bringing up Kylie Jenner in his awards acceptance speeches?

Kylie Jenner Moved Into New Home In Hidden Hills

The short answer is yes, the timing may all be a coincidence, because it doesn’t look like Kylie Jenner is offloading property in order to move in with the Marty Supreme star. The same year she purchased the Holmby Hills mansion, the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner family also purchased a lot in Hidden Hills on which she has since constructed an 18,000-square-foot mansion that features a 12-car garage, guest house, security base, pool and sports court.

As renovations appear to continue — she shared an update in January showing a glimpse of her two-story closet — she and her two children, Stormi and Aire, reportedly moved in in November, so it sounds like this move has been in the works since before Mr. Wonka entered the picture. However…

Are Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Already Living Together?

Just because Kylie Jenner’s move probably isn’t directly related to her boyfriend doesn’t mean the two aren’t planning to live together — or already doing so. Back in January, around the time that Timothée Chalamet gave a confusing shoutout to his partner at the Critics Choice Awards, Page Six sources reported that the couple had been shacked up for over a year already.

Let’s remember, we’re also dealing with a billionaire here, so if Kylie Jenner wanted to move in with Timothée Chalamet (or the other way around), nobody would have to give up their existing house to do so. In fact, it seems the three-time Best Actor Oscar nominee purchased his own $11 million home last year in Los Angeles to be closer to Jenner. This couple will likely continue to own multiple homes if/when they get engaged/married.

Hopefully, when The Kardashians Season 8 shows up on the 2026 TV schedule, Kylie Jenner will give us some insight into her real estate moves and future plans with Timothée Chalamet. Until then, the first seven seasons are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.