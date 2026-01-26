‘The Cast Of The Traitors Are Real People.’ Production Is Speaking Out After Backlash Against Colton Underwood Took A Dark Turn

The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows on the air right now, and those with a Peacock subscription are currently in the midst of Season 4. The Emmy-winning series' popularity has resulted in a ton of discourse online, some of which has gotten heated. And production recently spoke out after backlash toward Colton Underwood took a dark turn.

The cast of The Traitors Season 4 is stacked, and Underwood is one of the most aggressive players still in the game. But the Bachelor alum has been getting a ton of hate lately, and it's gotten so loud that the Traitors' social media posted a call for fans to change the way they're engaging online. The statement reads:

The cast of The Traitors are real people, and what happens in the game should never lead to cyberbullying or harassment. There's a difference between discussing a show and targeting individuals. Let's not ruin the passion for this show with unwarranted negativity and personal attacks. We appreciate your support.

Production is making its feelings known, and trying to make sure that the discourse surrounding The Traitors doesn't get too toxic. Colton Underwood's controversial past, combined with his aggressive manor at the Round Table, has made him into one of the biggest villains of the season. And the discourse has gotten hateful enough that the show is weighing in.

Of course, it's not just the fans who have been throwing barbs at Colton. For instance, Season 3's Danielle Reyes attacked his character after taking issue with how he handled himself in The Castle. Lisa Rinna also referenced Underwood's legal drama online, calling him a "stalker." But she's since backtracked her comments, saying the following on Instagram stories:

It’s come to my attention that my post that I responded to in my housewife mode is taking on a life of its own, and it’s causing real problems for Colton. And I do not want this, because Colton and I are great. He was a great and is a great nemesis for me on the show in the game. Now, as you know, if you asked me to be a housewife, I’ll bring it to you, right? That’s what I was doing, all in the name of the game.

There you have it. It sounds like despite their drama on screen, the RHOBH icon doesn't want to see Underwood facing online harassment. She's spent years seeing drama play out online thanks to her time on Housewives, so she has a unique perspective on this type of backlash.

Rinna and Colton's rivalry is definitely creating sparks on The Traitors, as he's onto her and is trying to get the rest of the Castle to vote her out. He got pretty close in the last Round Table, and it should be interesting to see which of these two competitors ends up on top.

New episodes of The Traitors air Thursdays on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Given the drama on screen, one can only imagine how spicy the reunion will end up being.