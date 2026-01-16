'Alright, Robes Off, Get Naked.' Bridgerton Star Did Not Hold Back About 'Awkward' And 'Terrible' Sex Scenes

After nearly two years, romance lovers with a Netflix subscription are about to return to the Regency era, as the 2026 TV schedule will bring us Bridgerton Season 4, Part I on January 29. The upcoming episodes will finally see Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton journey toward his happily-ever-after with Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek, which means that some hotsy-totsy adult business is about to go down in Londontown. We know, though, that while sex scenes can be fun to watch, they’re sometimes pretty weird (at best) to film, and the show’s new star didn’t hold back when talking about the “awkward” process.

What Bridgerton’s Yerin Ha Said About Filming Sex Scenes

A lot has been said about Bridgerton’s sexiest scenes over the years. From fans who went bananas over that Taylor Swift sequence in Season 1, to the “silly” way they filmed some sex scenes in Season 2 and the “joy” of the intimate scenes between Penelope and Colin in Season 3, every new outing gives viewers something different to behold when it comes to sexytimes.

While the period romance has had the same intimacy coordinator (Lizzy Talbot) the whole time, and she’s said to be well-practiced in helping the actors craft these scenes so they both feel more comfortable and get the emotion and storytelling aspects across, that doesn’t mean it’s super easy to do. As Yerin Ha said when speaking to AP News Entertainment recently, when asked about filming sex scenes in Season 4:

It’s so awkward, it’s terrible. And it’s like 9 a.m. and you’re still half asleep, and they’re like, ‘Alright, robes off, get naked.’ And you’re like, ‘Great.’

I think it’s worth noting that Ha spoke with a smile on her face the whole time. So it sounds like filming her ooh-la-la scenes with Thompson were only “terrible” in the general way that most of us would assume it to be when you have to be naked in front of a bunch of people first thing in the morning and then attempt to simulate sex, as opposed to it being an actually terrible experience. In fact, she clarified that point herself, and added:

But when you have an actor that you trust, like Luke, it’s really quite easy, and it’s really just an extension of the emotion. So, once you get a couple takes it’s actually quite OK.

As far as I’m concerned, we can tell that Ha is a total pro by the fact that it only took her “a couple” takes to get used to whatever potentially wild sex scenes were being filmed with Thompson. And, I do love that it seemed to have been easy for her to “trust” him (and vice versa, I assume) so that they can bring us all the horizontal fun we hope for in a season of this series.

She was then asked if filming at least went quickly, but it sounds like the production really took its time with this one. Ha responded:

It was a whole day of shooting, so not really, but you know.

Alright, I have no idea if “a whole day” is standard for even the most epic sex scene (though her co-star then mentioned something about them each being “in different bodies of water,” so I’m guessing at least one of their hot-n-heavy scenes won’t be standard), but it definitely sounds like fans will be in for something special when Sophie and Benedict start gettin’ down.