High Heat: 6 Things To Know About The International Show On Netflix

There are so many interesting shows that happen to trend on the Netflix Top 10, and while there are plenty of familiar faces that have popped up on it over the last few weeks, such as the very popular Stranger Things Season 4 or The Sandman, there was a new entry on the the list in recent weeks that’s blown my mind since it’s appeared, and that is High Heat.

The series appeared in the Netflix Top 10 for several weeks now, and even though it dropped off the list this week, I’m sure it’ll still be popular. For those who are wondering about the series, here are the answers that you need. Here are six quick things you should know about High Heat before you dive into the flames of drama.

High Heat Is A Mexican Drama

High Heat is a Mexican TV drama, otherwise known as a telenovela (basically a Latinx version of a serial drama). But, of course, it’s not that surprising when an international show ends up becoming quite popular on Netflix.

One of the biggest shows on the streaming site, Squid Game, is from South Korea, and has been nominated for several Primetime Emmy Awards. There are two other popular Latinx shows as well, Money Heist and Elite, that have gotten huge on Netflix, so High Heat's success isn’t that big of a surprise.

I’ve seen plenty of Latinx shows on the platform, and as someone who has been a big fan of them for a long time, this is certainly a fun one for people who like high-stakes drama. There are also plenty of other Latinx shows to watch on Netflix if you end up liking High Heat – and with Hispanic Heritage Month right around the corner, now is the perfect time to see them.

High Heat Is A Murder Mystery With Action

Calling all my lovely “whodunit” people who love a good mystery , because High Heat is the show for you. The main premise is that we are following Poncho, a young man who lives in Mexico and is trying to follow the trail that will lead him to answers about the true story of his brother’s murder. His goal is to find the killer and seek justice.

The trail leads to a fire station where he ends up meeting Olivia, the only female firefighter there. He decides to work undercover to try and figure out who killed his brother, with the help of Olivia, and his story becomes intertwined with another intense plot. I mean, you want drama, you are getting drama with High Heat.

And as mentioned before, there are plenty of awesome action scenes that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The man decides to work as a firefighter during his investigation – you just know that’s going to lead to some sick action scenes.

It’s From The Same Creator Of ‘Who Killed Sara?’

Do you remember when a murder mystery called Who Killed Sara? became quite popular on the platform in 2021? Yeah, High Heat is actually from the same creator, Jose Ignacio Valenzuela.

Who Killed Sara? was a huge hit on Netflix, and there are plenty of other shows out there just like it , but why not check out another murder mystery from the same creator? It has all the twists and turns you could want.

There Are 39 Episodes, And Each Episode Runs For About 30-45 Minutes

This actually surprised me when I first began watching High Heat. There are 39 episodes in the show. You read that right. Thirty-nine. For a first season, that is an incredible amount of episodes – a far-cry from other shows that have only eight or nine episodes and still split it up into volumes to release ( cough, Strangers Things, cough ).

Even with High Heat having a lot of episodes, it’s not the end of the world, as they don’t run particularly long. The episodes range from 30-45 minutes, with the longest being in the beginning of the season. The rest of the episodes tend to be on the shorter side, so hopefully, it won't feel like too much time to binge this series if you really get into it.

The Series Is Rated TV-MA

High Heat is joining the ranks of other Netflix shows such as The Witcher and Bridgerton with its rating, as the Mexican drama is rated TV-MA. It may be best to keep your kids far from the television screen when watching this fiery series.

There’s Only One Season So Far

If you’re wondering if there are multiple seasons of High Heat, there’s only one available right now. There could possibly be one in the future, considering how popular the Netflix series has become, and plenty of other international series have received several seasons there, but for now, there is only one.

If you end up checking out High Heat, I hope you can stand the steaminess that is bound to come from the screen with this Mexican drama. It’s going to be one heck of a ride and one you’ll certainly enjoy.