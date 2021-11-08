Hocus Pocus 2: 7 Quick Things To Know About The Disney+ Movie

It has been nearly 30 years since the Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, brought thrills and chills to the town of Salem, Massachusetts, in the beloved Disney Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. And even though the three witches met a rather unfortunate fate way back in 1993, the Sandersons will be back in the flesh in the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2.

This long-in-the-works sequel will soon bring back the iconic witches, who will return to their old haunting grounds one way or another, to terrorize a new trio of schoolchildren, and there’s a lot we already know. Grab your broom and lace up your Nike cross-trainers because we’re going on a little adventure…

Hocus Pocus 2 Will Premiere In Fall 2022 As A Disney+ Exclusive

The exact date of the Sanderson sisters’ return has yet to be revealed at this time, but Disney has announced that Hocus Pocus 2 will be coming out at some point in fall 2022. But, you won’t have to worry about dressing up in your favorite witch, cat, or zombie costume at your local movie house, as Hocus Pocus 2 will be a Disney+ streaming exclusive upon its release. This means you can shave “Ice” onto the back of your head and not worry about any newcomers from California giving you grief about it.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, And Kathy Najimy Are Returning As The Sanderson Sisters

It would be difficult to make a Hocus Pocus sequel without the O.G. witches, but luckily that’s a problem we won’t have to face when the Sanderson sisters return in late 2022. Disney has announced that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will be returning as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson for Hocus Pocus 2, terrifying a new generation of kids in the process. But, the bewitched triple threat won’t be the only members of the original cast to return for another tale, as The Shape of Water star Doug Jones will be reprising his undead character, Billy Butcherson, years after returning to his grave.

The Hocus Pocus 2 Cast Also Includes Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, And Hannah Waddingham

In addition to the returning characters, Hocus Pocus 2 will also see some new cast members, including three of the brightest stars in the comedy world right now. In November 2021, Disney announced that former Veep stars Tony Hale and Sam Richardson, as well as Ted Lasso standout Hannah Waddingham, would all be involved with the upcoming sequel, though only Hale’s character, Salem mayor Jeffrey Traske, has been revealed at this time.

The Hocus Pocus 2 cast also includes Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo as three high school students who find themselves going head-to-head with the returning Sanderson sisters. Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson, and Nina Kitchen are all set to appear in undisclosed roles.

The Movie Will Follow Three High School Students As They Attempt To Stop The Recently Returned Sanderson Sisters

Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters 29 years after they were vanquished before they could carry out their plans and become immortal. The circumstances surrounding the return of the trio of witches, and how they were able to come back after being turned to dust all those years ago, remains to be seen. This time around, three high school students will come together and find a way to defeat the Sandersons once and for all before they can put their latest plan into motion before the stroke of midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.

Bette Midler Was Floored After Reading An Outline Of The Story

There had been talk of a Hocus Pocus sequel for years following the first movie’s release, but nothing ever materialized. That all changed within the past few years, and the spooky witch train has officially left the station. When the project started to really gain momentum in late 2020, Bette Midler had a chat with People, in which she revealed how she and her co-stars reacted when they read an outline of Hocus Pocus 2, stating:

They presented us with an outline, and after we picked ourselves up off the floor, because it’s been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great.

And, while not much has been revealed about the specifics of the Hocus Pocus 2 story, hopefully Bette Midler’s enthusiasm means we’ll get to see them on their trusty brooms once more.

Hocus Pocus 2 Is Being Helmed By Dumplin' Director Anne Fletcher

The first Hocus Pocus is one of the best Kenny Ortega movies, but the choreographer-turned-director won’t be back to helm the upcoming sequel. It’s not all bad news, though, because Hocus Pocus 2 will be directed by Anne Fletcher, who followed a similar career path to her predecessor. Over the years, Fletcher has served as a choreographer on movies like Hairspray (2007), The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Step Up 2: The Streets, while also directing Step Up, The Proposal, and Dumplin’, to name only a few.

The Disney+ Movie Started Filming In Rhode Island In October 2021

After years of buzz surrounding Hocus Pocus 2, production on the long-awaited sequel finally kicked off in Rhode Island in fall 2021, bringing us one step closer to seeing the Sandersons back in action. According to What’s Up Newp, a Newport, Rhode Island, publication, cameras started rolling in the smallest state in the union on October 18, 2021. There has been no word on when production will wrap on the highly anticipated Disney+ exclusive, but expect to hear more in the coming months.

There is still quite a bit we don't yet know about Hocus Pocus 2, but make sure to check back, because there will surely be more updates on the project and all the other upcoming Disney movies in the near future.