'We Put A--es In Seats.' Hollywood's Leading Black Actors Open Up About Being No. 1 On The Call Sheet, And Morgan Freeman's Take Is A+

If you have any vague familiarity with how film and TV productions work, then chances are you know what a call sheet is. That document includes the vital details for any given day on a production, and that includes call times for actors. When it comes to the cast, one particular actor is No.1 on that sheet, and that distinction comes with a lot of weight. Now, many of Hollywood’s great leading Black actors are sharing their thoughts on that subject for a two-part documentary film, and Morgan Freeman’s take is particularly great.

Apple TV+ subscription holders will soon be able to stream Number One on the Call Sheet. The Reginald Hudlin-directed movie features in-depth interviews with a wide array of talented performers including Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Halle Berry and Eddie Murphy. Each talk about the dynamics that come into play when an actor finds themself being the first on the sheet. The significance of that distinction is discussed as well. When talking about the strength of Black talent, Gabrielle Union shared a direct message:

We put asses in seats.

That’s certainly a true statement as, for years now, African American actors have been putting in fantastic work and garnering some strong box office receipts as well. Anyone in need of proof of that should consider some of the best Black family films or a number of the greatest Black-led biopics. Stars such as Will Smith, Jamie Foxx and Whoopi Goldberg (who are all in the doc) have led such films and been No. 1 on the call sheet.

Being in that position is a big deal, and said star has a massive responsibility to set the tone for those around them. Someone who certainly knows that better than most is the incomparable Morgan Freeman. He’s led many films in his time, and I’m eager to hear all of his thoughts and recollections when I watch the documentary. And, as you can see in the trailer above, he had a funny take on what it’s like working with others when you’re No. 1 on the sheet:

I’m just an actor. I’m no different than you. But, when you see me coming, just stand back a little bit more. [laughs]

Don’t let the A+ joke fool you, as Morgan Freeman is well known for his humility. By all accounts, he has a lot of respect for fellow actors, with his recent tribute to the late Gene Hackman being just one example of that. Also, as imposing as the 87-year-old actor himself is, even he’s gotten starstruck. That happened when he worked with Jack Nicholson on the 2007 dramedy film The Bucket List.

Mr. Freeman’s joke quip aside, though, this is a much-needed discussion in regard to Black leads. Yes, when they’re No. 1 on the call sheet, they are put in situations similar to their white counterparts, yet there are more nuanced aspects of that job that vary for people of color. What I’m hoping to see is a doc that provides some illuminating commentary from some cerebral stars – as well as a few funny anecdotes or comments similar to Freeman’s.

You can check out Number One on the Call Sheet when it hits Apple TV+ on March 28. In the meantime, find out what some of Hollywood’s Black talent have on the doc by checking out the 2025 movie schedule.