New Details On How The Oscars Will Pay Tribute To Gene Hackman (And How Morgan Freeman Will Be Involved)

The Academy Awards have always been a night of celebration, recognition and heartfelt tributes to Hollywood legends who have left an indelible mark on the industry. This year, one of the most poignant moments of the ceremony will mark the death of legendary actor Gene Hackman, the two-time Oscar-winning actor who passed away in February along with his wife and dog. New details have emerged regarding how the Academy plans to honor the screen icon, and it appears one of his former co-stars, Morgan Freeman, will play a central role in the commemoration.

Mr. Hackman’s family was informed that Morgan Freeman will take the stage during the ceremony to speak about his former colleague and friend, per TMZ. This tribute will be part of the "In Memoriam" segment, which traditionally honors the lives and careers of industry figures who have passed away over the last year. Freeman and Hackman famously starred together in Clint Eastwood’s (acting as actor and director) 1992 masterpiece and one of the best westerns of all time, Unforgiven, in which Hackman delivered an Oscar-winning performance as the ruthless sheriff Little Bill Daggett.

Although Freeman was not nominated for his role in the film, he later secured his own Oscar win in one of the best movies of the 2000s, Million Dollar Baby, another Clint Eastwood-directed project. The two actors reunited again for the 2000 thriller Under Suspicion, one of The Royal Tenenbaums star’s final film appearances before his retirement in 2004.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The full details of The Bucket List alum’s tribute speech remain under wraps, but it’s expected to highlight his late co-star’s extraordinary career, spanning decades and including legendary performances in The French Connection, Superman, The Conversation, Mississippi Burning, and Superman–one of the best superhero movies of all time. Hackman’s ability to seamlessly transition between heroic and villainous roles solidified him as one of the most versatile actors of his generation, earning him admiration from peers and audiences alike.

The late actor’s family has reportedly decided not to attend the Oscars in person, a decision that comes in the wake of the tragic and unexpected loss. As previously reported, both Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found deceased in their New Mexico home, alongside one of their three dogs. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain under investigation, with authorities stating that Hackman's pacemaker recorded its last activity on February 17. Toxicology results are still pending, though early reports indicate no signs of carbon monoxide poisoning and no signs of foul play.

Given the gravity of the actor’s passing, the Academy’s decision to spotlight his legacy in such a meaningful way underscores his impact on Hollywood. Morgan Freeman is uniquely positioned to offer heartfelt and personal insights into the late legend’s career, work ethic, and off-screen character. Their collaborations showcased a compelling on-screen dynamic, particularly in Unforgiven, where Hackman’s chilling portrayal of a lawman drunk on power powerfully contrasted with Freeman's measured, world-weary performance.

As Gene Hackman tributes continue to flood in from fans and fellow actors, it’s clear that his legacy isn’t just about the roles he played—it’s about the enduring mark he left on the industry. His presence in Hollywood will be sorely missed, but tonight’s tribute promises to be a powerful and emotional send-off. With Morgan Freeman leading the charge, this moment will surely resonate with audiences worldwide, reminding us why he remains one of the most extraordinary talents ever to grace the silver screen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans won’t want to miss this touching tribute when the 97th Academy Awards air live tonight, Sunday, March 2, at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on ABC. The ceremony will also be available for streaming for viewers with a Hulu subscription. Be sure to tune in and watch as Hollywood comes together to celebrate beloved stars we’ve lost this year.