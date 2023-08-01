How Much Money Is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Making? Enough To Pay Her Truck Drivers $5 Million In Bonuses

Having been touring the country since March, Taylor Swift is getting ready to close out the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour with six shows in Los Angeles over the next two weekends. With that, the mega superstar will soon embark on a world tour that starts later this year. More immediately though, one can note that the U.S. leg was very successful run for the singer. That's probably music to her and her managers' ears, especially following that Ticketmaster debacle. In fact, the tour has reportedly been so lucrative, that Swift shelled out millions of dollars worth of bonuses for her truck drivers.

Now, it's no secret that the Eras Tour has been raking in money for Taylor Swift, as it was previously reported that the tour was expected to take in up to $600 million in revenue. According to Bloomberg, she herself makes $13 million a night, and it would seem that she's reportedly on pace to gross over $1 billion. The average amount of mony a fan spends on a ticket is $254, which is $134 more than it was for her reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, which only grossed about $345 million.

As the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour prepares to coming to an end with six sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, TMZ reports that the songstress is being very generous when it comes to her employees. Per the outlet, she gave each trucker who hauls her equipment around the country every week $100,000 each ahead of her Santa Clara shows this past weekend. She has 50 truckers total, so that adds up to $5 million in bonuses. And remember, we're just talking about the drivers here. That’s not even including everyone else who's on stage, like the dancers and band members or those who work behind the scenes. The sum of extra cash they each received were not disclosed, but sources say it was a “very generous amount.”

Considering Taylor Swift has always been one to give back, this isn’t surprising in the slightest. She's built a reputation (no pun intended) for being one of the sweet stars, particularly when it comes to how she treats her fans and colleagues. Her recent acts of financial generosity are admirable and understandable given the circumstances.

She's already on track to have the highest-grossing tour in history and, with the Eras Tour going worldwide soon, she'll be bringing in even more money. Fans have been spending an insane amount on tickets, partially due to buying from resellers. They've also been camping out to get merchandise, some of which has gone viral.

Taylor Swift’s upcoming music and projects will include more re-records, and she may seek to release another amid her tour as was the case with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which will no doubt bring in more cash for her. And that could mean more bonuses for the crew that's working with her.

One can only guess whether that'll pan out, but I wouldn't put it past the star to continue that generous streak. In the meantime, if you're attending those final shows in California, be sure to read up on Eras Tour etiquette.